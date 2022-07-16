Joenel Aguero Knows Decision, Talks Miami, Ohio State

When the final four programs for a prospect are Miami, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida, that’s a good sign that a young man is a top-notch recruit. Meet Joenel Aguero, a 6-0, 200-pound safety from Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep.

With that, here’s what Aguero said about the Miami Hurricanes and his recruitment overall during an interview during Under Armour’s Future 50 event at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

“I’ll probably shut down my recruitment after that,” Aguero commented about taking visits after making a public college choice. “Once I commit, I’ll be done.”

Every player has a list of top factors that makeup the decision process. For Aguero, he has a short list, too.

“Really, it’s just, where do I feel like home is at. That’s what it comes down to pretty much. I mean, the place where I can get developed the best.”

Another point to making a decision is developing relationships with college coaches. Aguero is no different. He named two coaches in that regard.

“I’d say, between…(Miami head coach Mario) Cristobal, and (head) coach (Ryan) Day, at Ohio State.

“Well, coach Day, he’s a Northeastern guy. So, I’m from the Northeast also so he kind of hopped on board with me quickly. So, since he offered me we already kind of had that connection. We have already been building it.

“He’s great with my family. My family gets along with him. I get along with him. So we’ve got a good connection with each other.

“Then coach Cristobal, he’s Cuban. So, my family they are Dominican. So, they already have that connection. They were speaking Spanish to each other so they have a great relationship.

“You know, he’s already building something great over here (at Miami). So that’s something you want to be a part of.”

When it comes to the Hurricanes building a top recruiting class, Aguero really opened up and spoke on the subject.

“I mean, I feel good. They are coming up. They on the come up again. So, it would be great to be a part of that. They're just going to keep stacking up (recruits).”

Aguero also discussed his Miami official visit.

“It just showed how serious the coaches are to change the program. That helped me to see how they were doing better. That was really it.”

Going into the Miami discussion further, Aguero talked about Miami defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae.

“Me and coach Addae, he’s been on me since he was at Georgia. That’s the main reason I liked Georgia a lot, because of him. Once he made the move to Miami it was kind of like a no-brainer.

“We have a good relationship. All-around, he’s a cool guy. I talk to him like probably every other day on the phone. We are always talking, just keeping connected to each other.”

As for the Miami coaching staff’s pitch to Aguero and why he should choose to come to Coral Gables,

“I mean it’s like, if I want to be a part of something great, come to The U. The development, early playing time, just everything kind of just fits me.”

As for his actual decision, that’s already come to fruition, albeit still private.

“I probably made that decision around two days ago,” Aguero admitted. “I mean, the deciding factors were development, and where I felt most comfortable at. Where my family is most comfortable. And, where I’m going to go and play early. Get to the league! That’s the goal at the end. That’s really what it is.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.