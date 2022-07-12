Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

Mario Cristobal is aiming to put college football on notice in his first year as Miami's head coach, utilizing his and his coaching staff's recruiting prowess to compile one of the nation's top recruiting classes come National Signing Day.

The foundation of the class was established throughout the spring when the Hurricanes added four commitments in a month-long span, before the Canes went on a summer hot streak with the additions of several blue-chip talents.

As the summer lingers on and Cristobal's first season in charge gets underway, the haul should expand greatly with in-state talent as well as prospects from across the nation with ties to the new staff.

All Hurricanes is tracking Miami's class of 2023 commitments, which you can find sorted by position below.

Total Commitments: 14

Quarterback (2)

Jaden Rashada, Pittsburg (Calif.), 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Committed: 6/28/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Rashada's effortless velocity and "pro throw" ball placement alone make him one of the premier QBs in the class of 2023. In the vertically-based Pittsburg offense, Rashada has displayed great poise under pressure, clean mechanics, plus athleticism and the ability to make any throw on the field either by zipping it or throwing with great touch. He'll need to add some good weight in UM's strength program upon arrival, but there is no denying that he's talented enough to play day one based on his skill-set.

Emory Williams, Milton (Fla.) High, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Committed: 6/20/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Williams is a pass-first signal-caller with the arm strength to beat teams over the top, while also having a deft touch along the sidelines and in the back of the end zone. He's at his best when going through his progressions and making throws to the second and third levels of the defense. Not afraid to take a hit, Williams will also deliver a strike right before a defender makes contact with him. Finally, Williams has the ability to scramble and still make a throw, or take off and make big plays with his legs.

Running Back (0)

Wide Receiver (2)

Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph, Miami (Fla.) Edison, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 6/28/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Quick-twitch receiver and return man; one of the most explosive athletes in the Sunshine State. Will be a threat to score from screens, short-to-intermediate routes and bombs. Has the ability to separate from top-notch cornerbacks with excellent lateral quickness and juke moves.

Robby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: An explosive exterior threat who could work in the slot or outside to put pressure on the depth of a defense. Washington combined for 13 total touchdowns in 2021, working both wide receiver and running back roles at Killian. He has added good weight, adding to strong route-running foundation and top-end speed during the offseason.

Tight End (3)

Riley Williams, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Committed: 7/01/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Massie tight end talent with NBA-type frame given his height and length. Worked primarily as a jumbo receiver rather than the classic in-line tight end role at Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic prior to transferring this summer, with gaudy production and flashes of dominance along the way. He brings great ball skills, body control and overall field awareness as a pass-catcher to the table.

Reid Mikeska, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Committed: 6/19/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: A hybrid pass-catcher comfortable working more like a jumbo wide receiver, Mikeska offers size, instincts and after-the-catch ability in space. He is experienced blocking in space, even as an H-back, enhancing his floor at the college level. Added bulk could help to project towards a more balanced college skill set, but this Cane fits the modern game.

Jackson Carver, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

Committed: 6/14/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: A three-sport standout growing up in Minnesota, Carver played hockey and excelled at lacrosse before blossoming into a top tight end recruit. Picking Miami over 30 additional offers, he shows the ability to work well in-line and split out, with an extended catch radius and strong linear running ability to boot. Capable blocker with defensive line experience, enhancing pop at the point of contact.

Offensive Tackle (2)

Francis Mauigoa, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-5, 327 pounds

Committed: 7/04/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Mauigoa has several high-level traits including excellent quickness for a prospect over 320 pounds. While plowing over a defensive lineman in the run game is common for Mauigoa, he’s also capable of playing in space during screens and outside zone runs to reach linebackers and defensive backs. His overall bend and athleticism translate well for him to play offensive tackle for the Hurricanes, and he could also contribute at offensive guard. This is one of the nation’s most versatile offensive line recruits.

Frankie Tinilau, Miami (Fla.) La Salle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Committed: 4/11/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Australia native is raw in his technique but offers plenty of power given his size, leverage discipline and two-way experience as an offensive and defensive lineman at different points. Has experience at left tackle, carries 300-plus pounds very well relative to frame.

Interior Offensive Line (1)

Antonio Tripp, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Committed: 3/8/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward.

Edge rusher (1)

Jayden Wayne, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

Committed: 7/9/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Long and polished edge defender with a two-way background. Elite pass-rushing prowess with an array of moves to pressure the passer with speed and technique. Has shown vast improvement as an edge setter, with a strong football IQ to play the run as well. Elite athletic profile given not only his tight end background, but production and flash ability on Friday nights as well as 7-on-7 circuit. Shouldn't need much development to see considerable collegiate playing time.

Defensive Line (0)

Off-Ball Linebacker (2)

Raul Aguirre, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Committed: 7/12/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Stout linebacker recruit with mature build and experience relative to age. Comfortable making plays from depth with short-area explosion noticeable through contact. Moonlights on offense and shows comfort while working in pass coverage, with plus instincts and lateral ability while working underneath. At his best when working downhill, where raw twitch and top-end speed combine for flash plays on routine.

Bobby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Modern linebacker build with plus athleticism and experience against high profile competition in south Florida. Strong instincts versus the run and competitive in pass coverage with short-area explosiveness and striking ability. Runs relatively well and has a nose for the football with room to continue to fill out frame.

Cornerback (1)

Robert Stafford, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Committed: 6/30/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Elite athlete that has recently begun to learn defensive back play while also starring at wide receiver at Eau Gallie. In his early days as a corner, Stafford has been proficient in zone coverage thanks to his length and instincts to play the ball. His technique and man coverage skills are raw, but his willingness to compete against run and attack downhill is promising in those departments.

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commitments

WR Lamar Seymore , Miami (Fla.) Central, decommitted 6/23/2022

, Miami (Fla.) Central, decommitted 6/23/2022 WR Andy Jean, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, decommitted 3/28/2022

