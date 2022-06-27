Miami the Only School With Multiple Elite 11 QB Commits

With the commitment of Jaden Rashada, Miami now has two QBs going to the Elite 11.

Another quarterback domino fell Sunday as Top-50 On3 consensus quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his commitment to the University of Miami. This commitment comes off the heels of Emory Williams’ commitment to Miami just less than a week ago.

Williams and Rashada will have plenty of time to get familiar with one another as they’re both Elite 11 Finals bound in Los Angeles.

The Elite 11 Finals take place June 28-30 in Torrance, Calif. Of the 20 participants, which is as talented of a list anyone will see anywhere, only 11 of them can be deemed an Elite 11 finalist. Both will look to be among the nation’s elite.

Williams, who hails from Milton (Fla.), is one of the underdogs of the competition by ranking. According to the On3 consensus, every other quarterback is at least 400 spots higher in ranking.

Rashada has already been active on social media recruiting for Miami. The signal-caller from Pittsburg (Calif.) has shown he wants to build something at the University and he’ll have an opportunity to represent them at one of the nation's most elite competitions.

Should Rashada and Williams join an elite company of high school quarterbacks, it would be the first time Miami signed two quarterbacks in the same class from the Elite 11.

Teams win championships by stacking talent, Mario Cristobal understands that. Miami clearly feels that there are two quarterbacks that could improve their room and add more competition. Having two quarterbacks committed and multiple young ones on the roster makes the future look bright for Miami at the position.

Having two that could be Elite 11 finalists this year is even more reason to believe so.

