What’s Miami Getting with LB Recruit Marcellius Pulliam?

The Miami Hurricanes are up to five linebackers for their 2023 recruiting class. Among them, a linebacker that many Canes fans probably do not know much about.

That would be Marcellius Pulliam from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek. He is now a part of a state championship team, too.

From that tweet, Pulliam also went into detail about his decision to come to the University of Miami and be a Cane.

“Why The U?” Because man, I can go somewhere and grow as a person,” Pulliam began. “You know, there’s great people over there. Got a great 2023 class coming in over there. Being around some dogs, iron sharpens iron, man. We just going to work, man. We gonna work.”

As a prospect, there’s much to like about Pulliam’s game. He’s being listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, giving him the natural size to play in the middle of the defense. His frame is long enough that he could actually carry 230 or more pounds in time.

His arm length is also an attribute that allows him to make many tackles that other players do not. Against Cedar Grove, a traditional power in Georgia, his length prevented multiple plays from going for big yardage. With one arm he would fully extend and be able to drag down a runner. There’s an extension to that point as well.

Pulliam goes right now when he sees a chance to make a play. He’s a blast to watch when he’s attacking the line of scrimmage. Even when Pulliam needs to adjust on the fly, he also possesses the natural stopping ability to completely change course and go after the ball carrier.

Sometimes that will also require Pulliam to make multiple cuts, but his quick and choppy steps show him sliding through traffic and avoiding blockers, moving side-to-side, to reach the football. That athleticism, with his natural penchant for playing physical football in the box, make Pulliam a good candidate to one day be Miami’s middle or weak side linebacker.

Lastly, he’s already displaying the ability to play in coverage in a way that translates to playing at the major Power 5 level. Getting a finger on a pass can be the difference between winning and losing. Pulliam is a linebacker with a proven track record of making those types of plays.

He will stay on the balls of his feet, watch the opposing signal caller’s eyes, and take off as soon as he can to get into the passing lane. Inside linebackers that can play the pass well are quite valuable.

Overall, Pulliam is a player that provides all-around skills to play a big role in Miami’s defense. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his entire staff will be happy to see him in Coral Gables.

