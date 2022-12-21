RB Chris Johnson Signs With Miami Hurricanes

After a longstanding recruitment that had Miami competing with SEC powerhouse Ole Miss and ACC foe Clemson, running back Christopher Johnson has signed with the Hurricanes.

Johnson was used as both a running back and wide receiver at Dillard (Fla.). His combination of vision and speed made him a home-run threat at the high school level.

Also a track athlete, Johnson won Florida's 3A state title at 10:45 seconds in the 100-yard dash and clocked in at 20.78 seconds in the 200-yard dash.

After he decommitted from Rutgers this past April, Johnson's recruitment began to blow up, with schools like Georgia, Tennessee and Miami getting involved.

Ranked as the No. 290 player and 20th-best at his position by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, the 5-foot-11 and 180-pound running back also held offers from Ole Miss, Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Michigan, among others.

Johnson made five unofficial visits to Miami over the course of his recruitment along with an official visit the weekend before he pledged to the Hurricanes on Dec. 11.

Here's a quick evaluation on Johnson:

One of Florida's fastest athletes, with a 10.4-second 100 meter dash time already to his name, Johnson is electric with the ball in his hands. He has enough ability to challenge defenses as a slot receiver or running back, where he projects as a change of pace and/or space type in the ACC. Added mass in the lower half should help for the transition to college football but the vision, burst and instincts enable for an inside or outside approach from the backfield.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.