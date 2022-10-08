Top DL Recruit Rueben Bain, Jr. Previews Miami Visit

2023 defensive lineman Ruben Bain, Jr. is one of many top recruits visiting Miami this weekend for its Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener against North Carolina on Saturday.

Bain detailed what he wants to see from the Hurricanes in their Week 6 matchup after the defensive lineman helped lead Miami Central (Fla.) to a 42-7 win over rival Miami Northwestern (Fla.) Friday night.

"Just a bounce-back attitude they have from the loss [against] Middle Tennessee," Bain said to All Hurricanes. "Then, I'll say, just how they coming back off that bye week, if they took it seriously or not."

Along with teammates Stanquan Clark and Lawayne McCoy, Bain most recently visited Auburn on Oct. 1. The Tigers lost, but the talented pass-rusher was impressed by the atmosphere and enjoyed the visit.

"The atmosphere was amazing," Bain said. "Just talking with the coaches, watching that football, everything just felt like actual college football. Like that was the actual environment, the standard for college football."

Auburn, along with Miami, Alabama and Oklahoma, are all contenders for Bain, who is ranked as the No. 90 overall player in the 2023 cycle.

And with his recruitment set to wrap up in the next few months, the contact from Miami's coaches, along with coaches from other programs has been relentless.

"It's crazy. It's a everyday kind of thing, talking to coaches every day. Not even just Miami, just coaches from across the country, so it's an amazing thing but it's hectic at times so you just have to sit back sometimes and take a breather," Bain said.

The Hurricanes will look to put on a show against the Tar Heels in front of Bain and the other prospects who will be in attendance.

