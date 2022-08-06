Local Star DE Rueben Bain, Mario Cristobal Building Bond

Miami (Fla.) Central High School is one of the top programs in Miami-Dade County and each year it has a group of prospects fielding interest from plenty of college football programs.

In the class of 2023, that conversation begins with Rueben Bain, the explosive defensive end who racked up 29 sacks as a junior during Central's latest state championship run.

More than two dozen programs have already jumped in with a scholarship offer his way, including the program he has visited most -- the University of Miami.

The 6'3", 258-pounder says UM, which also employs his older brother Reggie as an offensive line graduate assistant, is courting him as much as any program nationally.

“Uh, I can say super hard," Bain said Friday at the Varsity Sports Network Dade County Media Day. "They contact me every day. When I’m in practice, I come back from practice and I have at least three different text messages from Miami coaches. They just try to check up on me and see how things are going.”

Chief among those courting the local star is Miami's head coach, Mario Cristobal. The pair of Miami natives have plenty in common, something the growth of their relationship has revealed since Cristobal took the job at his alma mater back in December.

“Just a genuine dude," Bain said. "Just trying to make sure you’re alright. Everything is going fine. We kind of like, have a lot of similarities in common. Especially being from Miami, both being from Miami. Having a minority, single-mom household. So, we share things in common.

"Just being around him, no football, he’s a real genuine, cool dude.”

Cristobal isn't alone in pushing Miami's pursuit for the top local pass rusher, of course. Assistants Charlie Strong and Rod Wright are also consistently communicating with the priority prospect.

Bain notes Strong's experience and sense of humor in how he approaches the Miami pitch.

“He’s a funny dude," he said of Strong, laughing. "He’s always like gotta joke. He’s always got a joke for you every day. I can say he’s an honest, truthful man. He’s going to tell you the truth, straight-up.

"Going to let you know what’s real and what’s not.”

It's safe to say Bain knows he's a priority at The U, and despite considerable visits to campus already in the books, more appear on the way as the 2022 season draws near.

Bain says Miami and Alabama are recruiting him the hardest at this time. The communication with programs, as well as the relationships built between the coaching staffs and his parents will combine as primary factors for making a collegiate choice.

In no rush to end the process, the senior doesn't have to make an official call until close to year's end. He is an early graduate, so the program to win the Bain recruitment will see his impact beginning in January.

Bain, whose nickname is 'Hurricane,' took official visits to Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma over the summer, reporting contention for each of the out-of-state programs. Two official visits remain possible during the fall, with programs like USC, Pitt, Louisville and Florida State among those potentially under consideration to get him on campus moving forward.

Miami is up to 17 verbal commitments in the class of 2023.

