ATH Wilnerson Telemaque Talks Miami Visit for FSU Clash

When now-Aggie Shemar Stewart graduated from Monsignor Pace (Fla.) last year, he left a massive hole on the Spartans' defensive line.

2025 athlete Wilnerson Telemaque, who transferred from Miami Northwestern (Fla.) during this past offseason, has been solid in filling in for the spot Stewart once manned. The sophomore credits his coaches for this smooth adjustment to Monsignor Pace.

"The adjustment was not difficult but [there] was always going to be pressure replacing somebody like Shemar Stewart especially in my sophomore year," Telemaque told All Hurricanes. "Having coaches like Coach Harris and Coach Moe has helped me become an even better player."

Moe Marquez, who is the Spartans' assistant defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, has been impressed with the 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect.

"[Telemaque] has a bright future ahead extremely rare talent when it comes to measurables and effort," Marquez said. "Very rarely do you get a combo of length and size ... a kid who wants to get better."

This blend of size and athleticism has intrigued Miami's coaches, who have been in contact with Telemaque since January 2022.

"My relationship with Miami's coaches has been great since January. At first it was [head coach Mario] Cristobal and [defensive line coach Joe] Salave'a but after the hiring of [co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie] Strong and [defensive analyst Jason] Taylor it has gotten even better," Telemaque said. "Even though this season there have been some struggles, I believe that program could be contending for a National Championship in the next five years."

This weekend will be significant for Telemaque. He will be visiting the Hurricanes for their matchup against in-state rival Florida State.

"I’m looking to have a good time and enjoy the game," Telemaque said. "I’ve been [to] Hurricanes games in the past but this the first time I’m coming as a recruit so it’ll show a different perspective."

In addition to Miami, Telemaque is also receiving interest from Florida, Oklahoma and South Carolina, among other schools.

The athlete plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school. In eight games this season, Telemaque has totaled 12 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

