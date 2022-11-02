Mario Cristobal Previews Jordan Travis Ahead of Miami vs. FSU

Florida State has one of the best offenses in the country this season, ranking 16th in yards per game. Fifth-year junior Jordan Travis, whose 80.6 quarterback rating ranks 13th nationally among quarterbacks, has led this high-powered unit.

Travis has thrown for 2,057 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in his seven games played this season, totaling another 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal spoke about Travis with reporters on Wednesday.

"One of the most explosive football players in college football," Cristobal said regarding Travis. "He just has complete command of the offense ... As a passer, as a quarterback, as a guy that understands his protections, as a guy that manages the run game, as a guy that extends plays [and] creates explosive plays in the run game, in the pass game."

In last season's matchup, Travis torched the Hurricanes, throwing for 274 yards and rushing for an additional 66 yards and two touchdowns.

He led the Seminoles on a seven-play, 80-yard game-winning drive that gave Florida State a three-point lead with 0:26 left in this game. This drive included a 4th-and-14 conversion in which the quarterback delivered a crisp 24-yard pass to wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

Cristobal also praised Travis' ability to excel in a Florida State offense that is very multiple and schematically fluid.

"[Florida State's offense does] a lot of stuff. They use multiple formations, and they change things from game to game. They attack defensive schemes very effectively. There's always a wrinkle but more than that there's just a really good plan to start the game," Cristobal said. "What you see is a guy ... he handles it all."

Miami will need to contain Travis to give itself a chance to win on Saturday.

