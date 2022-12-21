Miami Inks IOL Tommy Kinsler

Ocala (Fla.) interior offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler was committed to Florida for just over a week until he took one visit to Miami and proceeded to open things back up.

Kinsler is the type of body that Miami wants and needs on its front. Kinsler is the type of athlete that can shift outside just as much as he can inside. Now, he likely projects to be his best on the interior, but he can move around.

Kinsler might be one of Miami's more underrated commits, especially on the offensive line. Respectfully, it is hard to sometimes look at the lower-ranked athletes when the same squad has five stars committed in the forms of Samson Okunlola and Francis Mauigoa.

The linebacker and offensive line positions have been recruited at a premium all cycle and as the early signing period is among us, what Miami has done up til Dec. 21 is a direct result of its efforts.

Kinsler figures to be in a developmental phase during his first year, with potentially being a rotational piece down the season's stretch. However, with performance somewhat of an issue on the offensive line, should that not be ironed out in the coming season, expect Kinsler to take full advantage of open playing time.

He joins Antonio Tripp, Mauigoa, Okunlola and Frankie Tinilau as signees during the early signing period.

Here's a quick evaluation on Kinsler:

A road-grading, big-bodied guard prospect with the size required to play tackle if Miami's coaching staff believes outside is his best fit. Kinsler will need to reshape the upper half of his body at the next level but his general frame and lower-body strength in particular make him a candidate to play sooner rather than later. His polished technique, hailing from one of the Sunshine State's best schools for linemen development, only aids his cause for early snaps.

