Tommy Kinsler’s HS Coach Talks Miami Commit’s ‘Off-the-Charts’ Athleticism

Tommy Kinsler is already being prepared to play for Miami.
When Miami Hurricanes commitment Tommy Kinsler heads to Coral Gables, he’s not going to be a player that’s seeing college techniques and concepts for the first time. The coaching he’s receiving at Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic provides an early look into the college level.

One of the TC offensive line coaches is Aaron Johnson, a former college offensive lineman at Ball State who played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as in the Arena League.

Johnson has Kinsler and the Trinity Catholic linemen complete a combination of lifting and offensive line drills during the summer months in preparation for the season.

Keep in mind, Johnson took Kinsler down to the University of Miami summer camp to watch offensive line coach Alex Mirabal work. That’s why Kinsler is working the double-under technique already and not waiting to head off to Miami. It’s the same offensive line blocking concept Mirabal teaches at The U.

Here’s more about the workout, as well as the mindset for Kinsler and his teammates, prior to them leaving Trinity Catholic.

“Basically, what I try to do is have them familiarized with the drills they are doing in college,” Johnson explained. “No. 1, making it hard here because college is tough, right?

“So, not having them be surprised by that kind of grind. We work every day, but, you know, towards the senior year, try to get to where they’ve formed some of the techniques they’ll see in college. Because the worst thing is to go to college and be totally shocked.

“For most offensive linemen, that’s how it’s going to be regardless of what you do because it’s totally different in terms of level of play and stuff, but as far as drills we try and replicate some of the things that they’re doing.”

As for how Johnson selects the drills he uses with Kinsler, it’s about specific drills he will use as a Hurricane.

“As far as drills (for Kiinsler), trying to replicate the things that they are doing (at Miami). Really, that’s what I try to do.”

Further, Johnson talked about giving Kinsler different concepts to work with outside of the norm for a high school player.

“I lean on offensive line coaches that I like what they’re doing and give Bruno (Kinsler) a tool box. Where, it’s not just one thing.

“What we are doing, it’s great for working a gallup, working double unders…hands. Different things, because you know, even steps. Different steps. Steps aren’t always the same based on where guys align.”

When asked specifically about Kinsler’s ability, Johnson wasted no time in providing his opinion.

“Bruno is a beast dude,” Johnson said matter of factly. “For his size, and his mobility, he can play tackle and he can play guard. He’s big bodied enough to play guard, and he’s long enough and athletic enough to play tackle.”

“You know, it’s rare to have a high school kid, at 330 pounds, jumping around, dancing around, you know. The kid is off-the-charts athletic.”

Johnson also assessed what Kinsler needs to do moving forward, and it’s much the same for all recruits heading off to play college football.

“For him, it’s just to dial this stuff in. He’s still young, you know? For him to understand that what he puts into it, the sky’s the limit.”

