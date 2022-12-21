Miami Inks Local Standout Wide Receiver, Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph

When Miami (Fla.) Edison wideout Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph decommitted from the Clemson Tigers, it was only a matter of time before he became a Miami Hurricane. That's been the emphasis for Mario Cristobal and Co.: keeping the top local talent home.

The Hurricanes are getting an instant-impact player in Joseph who is a quality route runner out of the slot, and an electric kick and punt returner. Miami doesn't have an immediate need for a slot receiver as they return Brashard Smith and Xavier Restrepo, but it's a good problem to have when there are multiple guys a team can throw into the slot receiver position.

Since Miami lost its main kick returner in wide receiver Key'Shawn Smith to the transfer portal, Joseph figures to be a top candidate to fill that hole.

Joseph is a well-rounded receiver that doesn't just possess speed, route running and good hands out of the slot. Joseph has shown an ability to be effective in jet sweeps and be a good blocker for his size as well.

Joseph joins Miami (Fla.) Palmetto wide receiver Robby Washington as the only two wideouts committed for the Hurricanes in the 2023 class.

Here's a quick scouting report on Joseph:

"Quick-twitch receiver and return man; one of the most explosive athletes in the Sunshine State. Will be a threat to score from screens, short-to-intermediate routes and bombs. Has the ability to separate from top-notch cornerbacks with excellent lateral quickness and juke moves."

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.