Scouting Report: Miami WR Commit Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph

Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph

External Recruiting Ranking: No. 119 Overall, No. 19 WR, No. 25 in the state of Florida (On3 Composite)

Size: 5'10", 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown: Miami (Fla.) Edison

Recruiting

Joseph is the first recruit Miami has flipped since Dabo Swinney took over at Clemson, electing to stay home on June 28. If not for the efforts put forth by Mario Cristobal and the new-look coaching staff, Joseph may have ended up staying a Tiger.

Following his de-commitment, Joseph took official visits to Louisville and Miami. Louisville was a good sell, especially with how well they’ve been recruiting nationally and offensively. Despite that, Joseph has always felt home at Miami, it was just a matter of picking up the phone on Miami’s end. Joseph held over thirty offers from schools across the country, but most notably Clemson, FSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and LSU.

Quickness and Balance

Joseph has one of the better ball get-offs in the class. His route running is also some of the best in the class. He’s tough to bring down because his quickness and balance often work hand in hand after the catch. Below is a clip that shows Joseph maintaining his balance after a missed tackle and continuing to streak across the field for a touchdown.

Joseph is very shifty and is dangerous with the ball in his hands. His quick bursts of speed are on display any time he gets the ball in open space. Even without the most room to work, Joseph can still make a play and turn a short gain into a big one. His size may be on the lighter side, but Joseph doesn't look like the easiest kid to bring down. Here he shows his balance again as he makes a contested catch.

Return Game Threat

Joseph's speed and patience as a ball carrier have shaped him into a lethal return man on special teams. The Canes coaching staff has to love what they have in Joseph because of his multitool ability. Joseph's shiftiness makes defenders have to break down on special teams instead of running full-tilt down the field. Joseph’s athleticism makes up for a missed block or assignment because he can improvise with a spin, dead leg or juke. Here is Joseph weaving through blockers on a deep return from inside the 5 yard-line.

Joseph has proven he has elite ability on special teams and Miami could use a true kick return threat. It could profile well for the program considering Miami hasn’t had a kickoff or punt returned for a touchdown since 2018 (Jeff Thomas and DeeJay Dallas). Special teams hasn’t been the Hurricanes strong suit, which is why they brought in Marwan Maalouf, a 15-year veteran NFL special teams coach/assistant.

Hands and Route Running

Joseph has elite 50/50 ball abilities. When wide open, Joseph is as sure handed as anyone. When he’s got defenders draped all over him, he can still reel in the football. Joseph is polished as a receiver. The skill set he possesses will make for an easier transition to college. As eluded to earlier, despite the small frame, Joseph can go up and rip the football out of the air, as seen in the clip below.

Swagger and Intensity

Joseph fits the bill of an old-school Miami Hurricane football player. He’s a no nonsense, blue collar athlete that doesn’t let any opposing player walk over him or his teammates. Joseph has a level head, he’s not temperamental, but he stands his ground.

If he makes a big play, he’s going to let the opposing team know it. He plays with his heart on his sleeve or with “swagger.” Having kids that stand tall through adversity and playing with passion is what makes a Miami Hurricane.

Final Thoughts

Joseph is the second wide receiver commit in Miami’s 2023 class. The Canes have been hot on the recruiting trail, but Joseph’s commitment to Miami was one of the bigger wins for Cristobal in his short tenure at “The U.” Joseph’s 14 touchdowns along with over 1,200 all-purpose yards as a junior, statistically, make him one of the most dynamic players in South Florida.

Joseph's senior year could shape up to be even more dominant with his recruitment behind him. One thing is for sure, the Edison product's talent is enough to see the field relatively early in college. Joseph will likely need to gain about 10 to 15 pounds of muscle, but his athleticism is college ready.

