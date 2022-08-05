Miami Still Recruiting Former WR Commitment Andy Jean

Miami struck out on one of its top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle when Andy Jean committed to Florida last weekend, but the Miami (Fla.) Northwestern product is still open to visiting the Hurricanes during the season.

"If [Miami] wants me to come visit I will visit for sure," Jean told All Hurricanes at Varsity Sports Network Dade County Media Day.

The 6-foot-1 wideout, who was once committed to Miami, decommitted from the Hurricanes in March 2022 after wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon left UM to accept a coaching position at Georgia.

The south Florida native, following the removal of his pledge, made three more unofficial visits to Miami, in addition to an appearance at a 7-on-7 event hosted by the Hurricanes.

And despite his decision to pledge to the Gators, he still has a good relationship with Miami.

"My relationship with Miami is great. I still love Miami for sure because it's my city," Jean said. "They ain't do nothing wrong really, it's just my decision. I really chose Florida because I love the energy. I love the atmosphere for sure."

Aside from the atmosphere at Florida, Jean's choice in committing to the school also boiled down to the relationships he built with some of the Gators' coaches.

"They got great coaches. Coaches are genuine and they show real love," Jean said. "They not only about football, they care about your family, they care about your mental health and they care about education because I'm big on education."

While Jean has no formal plans to visit any other schools, he mentioned that, including Miami, he would be open to checking out schools he had already visited.

