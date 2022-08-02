OT Brandon Baker Talks Ties With Hurricanes' Mario Cristobal

Class of 2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker isn't the first member of his family to be recruited by Mario Cristobal.

The Mater Dei (Calif.) High School product's brother, Gary Baker, was recruited by and played for Cristobal at Oregon from 2018-19.

And it was the now-Miami head coach who formally offered the younger Baker in March 2022.

"I was able to get on FaceTime with coach Cristobal and my brother ... [Cristobal] just told me straight up [that] I'm a talented player, and I have a bright future, and he could definitely see me in the green and orange," Baker told All Hurricanes.

"He just told me he'd like to offer me a scholarship to the University of Miami. It's just definitely a great feeling ... hearing those words especially from Coach Cristobal, it's just an amazing feeling and just really excited for what that offer holds in the future."

The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle, ranked as the sixth-best player at his position in the 2024 cycle (On3 Sports consensus), also expressed his interest in visiting Miami's campus "hopefully sooner [rather] than later."

Baker holds offers from Oklahoma, Michigan and Tennessee, among many other Power Five schools, but Oregon Penn State and Southern California have been the three programs that have pursued the highly-touted lineman the most as of late.

Heading into his junior season, Baker has a major expectation for himself, not only through his high school tenure but through his entire football career.

"I want to be the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, including after high school and so on and so forth," Baker said. "That's a standard I hold myself up to, and I know that I can achieve."

With the track that Baker is on at one of the premier high school football programs in the country, that goal of his seems more than attainable.

