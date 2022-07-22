Top LB TJ Capers Talks Miami Hurricanes, Connection With Mario Cristobal

2024 linebacker TJ Capers has a unique bond with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. Christopher Columbus (Fla.) High School, the school that Capers goes to, was also where Cristobal went before enrolling at UM.

This connection has been a point of conversation for the two,

"We talk about it a lot," Capers told All Hurricanes, of course, when Capers and Cristobal are allowed to be in contact as the former is an underclass recruit. "It's not like a rumor or anything ... that's definitely a true thing."

With Cristobal's arrival at Miami in December 2021, the Hurricanes started recruiting Capers more than the previous coaching staff was. The talented defender is ranked as the top linebacker and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

"When Cristobal came, Miami showed a lot more love and it felt more like home," Capers, a Miami native, said. "I did really see the [Hurricanes] show more interest."

This interest has shown to be mutual, with the 6-foot-3 linebacker making multiple unofficial visits to Miami in 2022, with the most recent one coming in June,

"I enjoyed it ... I learned a little bit more. It was definitely good overall," Capers said of his June visit to UM.

Along with the Hurricanes, Capers also noted that Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Louisville and Oklahoma are the schools that are pursuing the top linebacker the most right now in his recruitment.

The rising senior was dubbed a Miami Herald All-Dade 8-6A first-team selection in 2021 and recorded 53 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Explorers last season.

Capers's versatility as not only a solid pass-rusher but as a coverage linebacker and gap-filler offers elite-level upside to whichever team he ends up committing to. The top-ranked linebacker is looking to improve at diagnosing plays faster so he can make quicker decisions on the field.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.