RB Christopher Johnson Wants to See Miami Win Before Making Decision

The Miami Hurricanes have gained momentum this offseason with the additions they've made through both the transfer portal and their 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

While this momentum is vital heading into the start of the football season, Dillard (Fla.) High School running back and Miami target Christopher Johnson needs to see the Hurricanes translate this success onto the field before making a college decision.

"That's really going to determine if I go there. I want to see what they're going to do, how they're going to come out," the class of 2023 back told All Hurricanes at Broward County's high school media day.

"The first two games of the season, they should go 2-0 ... I'm waiting until they play Clemson ... I'll see what they do versus [Texas] A&M."

The Hurricanes are set to face off against the Aggies on Sep. 17 in College Station, Texas and the Tigers on Nov. 19 in Clemson, S.C.

While the South Florida native did not clarify whether he needs to see Miami win those games, just being competitive against these projected preseason top 10 teams would be out of the ordinary for the Hurricanes, who've lost their last five games against AP Poll Top 10 teams by an average of 21 points per contest.

Johnson has expressed that the main two schools that he's focused on at the moment are Miami and Ole Miss, but both Florida State and Oregon are still in the running for the rising senior.

And while a commitment date has yet to be announced by Johnson, the running back is looking to make a decision around mid-football season in 2022.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.