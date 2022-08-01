Skip to main content

Local Star Johnson ‘Focused on Miami and Ole Miss’

South Florida running back prospect Christopher Johnson could be closing in on a decision

There has been ample buzz surrounding Miami’s recruiting class of 2023 under Mario Cristobal. The highs have been national and/or headline-grabbing in nature, especially in the summer months as the hottest program in the ACC. 

Going forward, there are still considerably talented recruits eyeing the program, including of course many in that south Florida ‘state of Miami’ footprint (Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County). 

Closer to home, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School running back Chris Johnson is one closely monitoring the program ahead of his senior season at the Broward County power program. He was at Ole Miss over the weekend for Lane Kiffin’s “Juice Fest” recruiting event, but also has spent time at The U this offseason in between track meets.

Now it appears as if the back, critical as Miami has yet to add one in the 2023 class just yet, is looking closest at UM and — well — UM. 

“I’m really focused on Miami and Ole Miss,” Johnson told Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia, Jr. on Sunday. 

Johnson, who was named the Miami Herald’s Broward County track and field athlete of the year back in June thanks to a 10.45-second 100 meter dash time, did not confirm any hard timelines for a verbal commitment. 

The 5’11”, 180-pound back did not rule out something tangible sooner rather than later, however. 

Over the course of his recruitment, Johnson has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers. On July 1, he released a top six including Miami, Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A&M, Clemson and Florida State. As a junior, he helped Dillard to a 10-win season, leading many in the area to place even stronger expectations on the program in 2022. 

Miami currently holds 16 verbal commitments in the class of 2023 as of August 1. 

