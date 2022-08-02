1-on-1 Interview With Coach of Miami Hurricanes Target Samson Okunlola

The Miami Hurricanes are in the running for Thayer (Mass.) Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola , who is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 14 overall recruit in the country (On3 Sports Consensus).

Aside from Miami, Okunlola is also considering Alabama, Michigan State and others. Thayer Academy head coach Jeff Toussaint sat down with All Hurricanes to discuss the rising senior and the type of player and person college programs should expect from him.

Q: Can you describe the player and person that Samson is?

Toussaint: Samson is a phenomenal player. He obviously has great size and strength. In addition, his athleticism is quite impressive. Sometimes in practice, he will sneak down and try to be the scout team punt returner or the scout [kickoff] returner. He can catch and run. Initially, Samson is reticent, but he warms up quickly and is a fun-loving kid.

Q: What areas of Samson’s game does he excel most at?

Toussaint: Samson is superior at all phases of [offensive line] play.

Q: What college coaches have been your favorite throughout his recruitment process?

Toussaint: I have enjoyed getting to know Alex Mirabal; he is definitely a favorite of mine. He was a hit with some of my 5th and 6th graders when he visited my office, I work in our middle school. So many others as well are great on the recruiting trail - Nunzio Campanile from Rutgers, Bill O'Brien from Alabama, Don Brown from UMass, Jeff Hafley and Dave DeGuglielmo from [Boston College], Garett Tujague from [Virginia], Adrian Klemm from Oregon, Stacey Searels from [Georgia], Pete Lembo at South Carolina, Chris Kapilovic from Michigan State, Ryan Day and Justin Frye from Ohio State, Coach [Pat] Narduzzi from Pitt.

Q: What should whichever college program that Samson commits to expect from him?

Toussaint: Samson is incredibly driven and motivated to be the best he possibly can be. Whoever gets him gets a kid who is 100% committed to football; it's obviously very important to him. In addition, he is someone who, according to all the coaches who are recruiting him, can play right away. Samson is quite bright, picks things up rather quickly, and he studies the game intensively. More importantly, he is very coachable.

