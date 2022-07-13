OT Samson Okunlola Thinks Miami Hurricanes Are 'A Real Good Program'

2023 OT Samson Okunlola talks recent Miami visit and what programs are pursuing him the most.

Thayer (Mass.) Academy offensive tackle Samson Okunlola is one of the hottest uncommitted commodities left in the 2023 recruiting cycle . The Miami Hurricanes are being heavily considered by the 6-foot-5 lineman, who is ranked as the 20th-best player and third-best offensive tackle in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

"At this point I would say Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Georgia [and] Oregon," Okunlola told All Hurricanes regarding which schools are pursuing him the most. "[Miami is] a real good program and I think they're going to do good in the future as well ... They have an [offensive line] coach as a head coach, pretty good plus."

UM head coach Mario Cristobal was an offensive line coach at Rutgers, Miami, Alabama and Oregon. His ability to coach and relate to offensive linemen has already paid huge dividends in recruiting, as the Hurricanes received a pledge from five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa on July 4.

Okunlola has also built a strong relationship with Miami offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, whom the rising senior describes as a "genuine guy."

On June 24, Okunlola made an official visit to Miami, and the Hurricanes made a strong impression.

"It was a great [official visit], good experience being down there and hanging out with the players," Okunlola said.

While many programs wait in angst for Okunlola to announce his commitment, the Thayer Academy product has yet to make known when this decision date will be.

"It might be this summer or early season," Okunlola said.

Miami's previous coaching staff offered Okunlola over a year ago, but it wasn't until Cristobal and his staff took over in December 2021 for the Hurricanes to become major players in the five-star prospect's recruitment.

With Okunlola having already formed bonds with some Miami coaches who were previously at Oregon, the Hurricanes are unquestionably in the mix for the 2023 prospect.

If the Miami coaching staff can add Okunlola to already committed Francis Mauigoa , the Hurricanes will have one the best one-two combinations of offensive tackle recruits for any school in the 2023 cycle and in recent memory.

Miami has three offensive line recruits committed thus far, and will likely take at least five within this recruiting class.

