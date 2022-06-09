Skip to main content
Hurricanes OL Commit Antonio Tripp Jr. Officially Visiting Miami

Miami Hurricanes offensive line commit Antonio Tripp Jr.'s official visit will kick off this weekend.

In addition to several other prospects from across the country, the Miami Hurricanes will be hosting one of their own for an official visit this weekend, as Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School interior offensive lineman and 2023 Canes commit Antonio Tripp Jr. will be in Coral Gables from June 10-12.

Tripp was a frequent visitor during the spring, making his way down the east coast to Miami twice and committing to the Canes shortly after his first trip. 

Now, he'll get to enjoy an expense-free vacation in South Florida and pitch in on UM's recruiting efforts with other top prospects on campus. In particular, Tripp can provide fellow interior lineman and official visitor Connor Lew (Kennesaw Mountain, Ga.) insight on what life as a Canes OL commit is like.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman is considered the No. 24 interior offensive lineman and No. 361 prospect nationally in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He has playing experience at tackle, guard and center, and is likely to take up one of the latter two positions at the next level.

You can find All Hurricanes' mini scouting report for Tripp from our Hurricanes' commitment list below.

Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

