Another One: Canes Gain Commitment From Big-Time LB Raul Aguirre

We're running out of ledes when it comes to the Miami Hurricanes reeling in premier recruits.

It just happened again, as the Canes gained a commitment from Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater 2023 linebacker Raul Aguirre on Tuesday. Aguirre selected the Canes over Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Arkansas and Alabama.

Miami gained significant momentum in Aguirre's recruitment as of late despite a lack of in-person interaction with Canes head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff.

Aguirre last made his way to Coral Gables in April and has since officially visited four other programs. But the South Florida native held onto one visit, and now that he's committed to Miami, it would seem as though Aguirre will utilize the final all-expenses-paid vacation to The U before the year is over.

Aguirre, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, is considered the No. 10 linebacker and No. 131 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He tallied 80 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and an interception in eight games during his junior season per MaxPreps.

After a multi-week stretch of elite offensive recruiting, Cristobal and his staff have seemingly turned their attention to the defensive side of the ball with the additions of Aguirre and top edge rusher Jayden Wayne since Saturday.

Aguirre is the second off-ball linebacker to commit to Miami in the 2023 cycle, joining Miami (Fla.) Palmetto's Bobby Washington.

