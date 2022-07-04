Elite IMG Academy OL Francis Mauigoa Commits to Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are red hot on the recruiting trail, continuing to retool their offense of the future by securing elite talent in the class of 2023.

The latest prospect to announce his commitment to the Canes is IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive lineman and American Samoa native Francis Mauigoa, who announced his pledge on July 4.

Mauigoa has been by head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff dating back to their days at Oregon, and those relationships were sustained upon their arrival in Miami, much closer to where Mauigoa plays his high school ball. He paid Coral Gables two trips over the last three months, including an official visit in June.

"The Miami staff recruited me when they were at Oregon, so I'm familiar with coach [Joe] Salave'a, he's Polynesian and one of my uncles," Mauigoa told Sports Illustrated All-American. "Then coach Cristobal and [Alex] Mirabal, those are two offensive line coaches. When the head coach coaches the offensive line, that's something different.

"That's a whole other level for the O-linemen."

The U is now up to seven offensive commits in the last three weeks, adding Mauigoa to a group that consists of elite talents in quarterback Jaden Rashada, wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph and tight end Riley Williams, as well as fellow pass-catchers in tight end Reid Mikeska and Jackson Carver and another signal-caller in Emory Williams.

Mauigoa is viewed as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, considered one of the premier prospects in the entire nation. Although he mans the tackle position at IMG Academy, the 6-foot-5, 327-pound lineman could play both outside and inside upon his arrival at Miami.

Miami is up to three offensive line commits in its 2023 recruiting haul, with Mauigoa joining Miami (Fla.) La Salle offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau and Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh interior lineman Antonio Tripp on the list.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.