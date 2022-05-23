Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Francis Mauigoa ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Video
Francis Mauigoa ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp Video

Elite OL Francis Mauigoa Knows Three Programs Making Next Cut

IMG Academy star on the verge of naming top schools, setting official visits

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The rise of top 10 NFL Draft pick Evan Neal has been tied back to his roots at IMG Academy plenty over the last few years. The apex of his rise, at least socially, came on the viral split-leg box jump video post from last summer. 

The next star lineman out of IMG Academy, Francis Mauigoa, called out the former Alabama standout in attempting to duplicate the move himself this spring, as a junior at the boarding school. 

The class of 2023 prospect has about as many scholarship offers as Neal did when he was coming out of high school. Unsurprisingly, Alabama is among those extensions and the program is one of three in great shape to make Mauigoa's next list cut, as he explained following IMG's spring football showcase Thursday.

"'Bama, they have two of our guys up there, T-Book (Tyler Booker) and Jihaad Campbell," Mauigoa said. "T-Book was one of the offensive linemen here and we have a strong bond. I keep in contact with him. Coach (Eric) Wolford, the O-line coach, he was here tonight. I talk to him some and he's a good man.

"And coach (Nick) Saban is the GOAT, we already know that."

Two new coaching staffs, USC and Miami, are also in position to make the upcoming cut. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound prospect has been to each campus for unofficial visits since Lincoln Riley and Mario Cristobal, respectively, took over. 

"They're game-changers right there," Mauigoa said of USC. "With coach Riley, coach (Josh) Henson coming in there, they're beasts. Coach Riley recruited me when he was at Oklahoma, coach Henson recruited me when he was at Texas A&M and coach (Shaun) Nua, the defensive line coach at USC, was recruiting me at Michigan. Them coming together, they kind of boosted up.

"They've brought a whole new vibe, a whole new atmosphere. Then this class, Zach Branch, Malachi (Nelson) all over there, all they're missing is the offensive line."

There is also quite the familiarity with the new staff assembled in Coral Gables. 

"The Miami staff recruited me when they were at Oregon, so I'm familiar with coach (Joe) Salave'a, he's Polynesian and one of my uncles," Mauigoa said. "Then coach Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal, those are two offensive line coaches. When the head coach coaches the offensive line, that's something different. 

"That's a whole other level for the O-linemen."

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Francis Mauigoa

Francis Mauigoa started at left tackle during IMG Academy's spring showcase Thursday.

More than 30 programs have jumped in with an offer to Mauigoa to date, so attempting to pick which others are likely to make his list isn't easy. However, a pair of SEC East programs have become more involved in the race for the versatile offensive lineman's services through current football commitments to each program. 

"Nico (Iamaleava) from Tennessee is one of my boys from California," Mauigoa said. "Knijeah Harris, my (IMG) teammate, is recruiting me to Florida." 

The rising-senior recruit has visited Florida unofficially of late. Tennessee will get him on campus for the first time next weekend, he says. 

Then the list will drop. 

"I'm still taking the process slow," Mauigoa said. "I might release my top five at the end of the month. Then I will take official visits out of that top five." 

Beyond the release of the top group, along with ensuing visits likely to take place in the month of June, one of the most coveted prospects in the class could close in on a decision. 

Once contemplating a later decision because of the wild coaching carousel from the fall, Mauigoa could come off the board before the 2022 football season at IMG Academy begins. 

"Probably in July or August," he said.

More from SIAA:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.
NBA

Kidd: Mavericks at ‘Beginning’ of Journey with Luka Doncic

Dallas faces a deep hole ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

By Mike McDaniel
Andrew Nembhard (39) participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.
NBA

NBA Draft Stock Watch: Latest Buzz on Prospects After Combine

Which players left a strong impression at the NBA draft combine?

By Jeremy Woo
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
NBA

Andrew Wiggins is Exactly Who the Warriors Needed Him To Be

Golden State is one win away from the Finals, thanks in part to a forward-thinking trade the organization made two seasons ago.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) points to the Dallas Mavericks team during the third quarter in game three of the 2022 western conference finals at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Curry, Warriors Push Mavericks to the Brink With Game 3 Win

The Warriors are one win away from a return to the NBA Finals, three years after their last of five consecutive trips that yielded three championships.

By Associated Press
The Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Evander Kane (91), his third goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in game three.
NHL

Kane Nets Second-Period Hat Trick As Oilers Down Flames in Game 3

The 30-year-old scored three goals in a six-minute span to lead Edmonton to victory.

By Associated Press
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) gestures to the fans after hitting a three-run home run.
MLB

Tim Anderson Shushes Yankees Crowd After Three-Run Homer

While rounding the bases after his home run, Anderson decided to give the Yankees fans a piece of his mind.

By Joseph Salvador
Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) (center) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Panthers in the second period in game three.
NHL

Lightning Rout Panthers in Game 3 to Grab 3–0 Series Advantage

Steven Stamkos scored twice and Tampa Bay drew one step closer to another Eastern Conference final.

By Associated Press
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs
NHL

Rangers Bounce Back With Game 3 Win Over Hurricanes

After two tough losses on the road put them in another series deficit, New York got a big win at home against Carolina on Sunday.

By Associated Press