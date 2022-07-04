Watch: Priority Canes OL Target Francis Mauigoa Announcing Commitment

If things go well, fireworks may begin to shoot off early in Coral Gables on Monday.

Elite IMG Academy (Fla.) 2023 offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is scheduled to announce his college commitment on Monday, July 4, at 3 P.M. ET. He'll make his decision known via live stream on CBS Sports HQ, which you can watch here.

Mauigoa narrowed his recruitment down to the Miami Hurricanes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors prior to locking in his commitment date.

He officially visited each of his top schools other than Hawaii, making his way to Coral Gables on June 20. During the trip, Mauigoa was able to strengthen his bond with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal and defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, as each coach had previously recruited Mauigoa to Oregon.

Considering the Hurricanes' glaring need along the offensive line as well as the prospect's elite skill-set, Mauigoa's recruitment has been among the most important to monitor for Miami in recent months.

Canes quarterback commit Jaden Rashada, among other pledges, have done their part to sell the program to Mauigoa and will soon find out if their efforts are to be rewarded.

Mauigoa, an American Samoa native, is considered the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, possessing outside and inside positional flexibility as he could play tackle or guard at the next level.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.