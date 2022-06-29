Top Miami Hurricanes' Football Prospects Set Commitment Dates

Miami Hurricanes football recruiting is hitting its stride in the month of June, picking up five of their eight current verbal commitments in the month, with local star Ray Ray Joseph being the latest on Tuesday evening.

New quarterback commitment Jaden Rashada saw that one coming, and told Sports Illustrated more Cane commitments are likely on the way, too.

"We got some pretty big ones coming soon," Rashada said.

Droves of additional targets with ties and/or recent official visits to The U are also planning on coming off the board sooner rather than later. AllHurricanes updated the latest with top targets and their commitment dates for the months of July and August.

Jaxon Howard, DE, July 1

One of the best two-way prospects from New Hope (Minn.) Robbinsdale Cooper, Howard could play tight end or defensive end at the collegiate level. For Miami, the preference is to play him along the defensive line. He took official visits to Minnesota (June 10), Michigan (June 17), LSU (June 21) and Miami (June 24), with the four representing his finalists.

Riley Williams, TE, July 1

A second July 1 commitment will take place when Williams makes his public announcement. He’s down to the programs he recently visited -- Alabama (June 3), Ohio State (June 10) and Miami (June 17). Williams is from Portland, Ore., but he just announced he’s headed to the state of Florida to play his final year of high school football at IMG Academy, where UM picked up the nation's top tight end last cycle in flipping Jaleel Skinner from Alabama.

Collins Acheampong, DE, July 1

The greater Los Angeles area prospect is truly unique at a listed 6’8”, 255 pounds. His unique length and frame make him an imposing edge defender. LSU (June 3), Michigan (June 10), and Miami (June 24) are the three official visits that he took and each program is listed as a finalist. Acheampong is also considering local program UCLA, too.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, July 4

One of the nation’s most highly regarded prospects, Mauigoa plays with a rare level of athleticism for a 6’6”, 315-pound offensive tackle, sampled on and off the field.

Originally from American Samoa, Mauigoa now plays for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He’s already trekked to Alabama (June 10), Florida (June 14), Southern California (June 16), Miami (June 21) and Tennessee (June 24) for official visits. Rashada sent him a public message on Twitter soon after he committed to UM, encouraging a reunion in 2023 after taking a visit together of late.

Madden Sanker, IOL, July 11

The Peach State offensive line prospect has progressed through his official visit list with Michigan State (June 3), Arkansas (June 10), Louisville (June 17), and Miami (June 24) thus far. Sanker also unofficially visited multiple programs this winter and spring, including Miami in March.

Raul Aguirre, LB, July 16

From Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, Aguirre is an athletic linebacker that’s capable of taking on power running teams in the box, or getting out in space and defending smaller offensive skill players. He’s officially visited Florida, Alabama and Ohio State already, but not yet Miami despite being originally from South Florida. He did take multiple unofficial visits to Coral Gables to date.

Joenel Aguerro, S, July 23

Georgia (June 10), Florida (June 14), and Miami (June 24) already received official visits from the Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep safety. He’s slated to make a public decision on July 23, but might still take an official visit to Ohio State, once considered the favorite in the rectuitment of the former IMG Academy DB.

Payton Kirkland, OT, July 23

Kirkland has been a prime target for The U since Cristobal and his staff took over in Coral Gables. The athletic offensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips concluded official visits to Oklahoma (June 3), Florida (June 10), Michigan State (June 17) and Miami (June 20). Kirkland will make an announcement regarding his future college on July 23. He also took this picture with now Miami quarterback commitment Rashada:

Malik Bryant, DE, July 23

In conjunction with Kirkland, Bryant plans to make his college choice at the same ceremony. He could end up at outside linebacker or defensive end in college, or perhaps play a little of both. The Orlando (Fla.) Jones prospect has offers from across the country and took official visits to Maryland, Florida and Miami. Alabama is also under consideration.

Cedric Baxter, RB, August 10

Arguably the nation’s top all-around running back, Baxter has taken a plethora of unofficial visits to programs across the country including but not limited to Southern California, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Florida and Miami. His only official visit to date would be Texas (June 10) thus far. Even after making his decision public, Baxter could take more visits during the college football regular season.

Jayden Bonsu, S, August 20

From Hillside (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep, Bonsu’s official visits included Miami (June 3), Michigan State (June 10), and Miami (June 17). He could end up playing safety or a hybrid linebacker-safety role for whichever college he decides to attend. His announcement date is set for Aug. 20.

