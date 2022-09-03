Hurricanes OT Commit Frankie Tinilau Previews Week 1 Miami Visit

The Miami Hurricanes will be hosting a surplus of recruits at their season opener against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, including Immaculata-La Salle (Fla.) High School 2023 OT and Miami commit Frankie Tinilau.

"I'm excited to see what they've developed," Tinilau told All Hurricanes after LaSalle's 21-17 win against Somerset (Fla.) Academy on Friday night. "I'm excited to see the boys that we got in and the recruits too, meet up with the recruits and build that relationship and have that bond again."

The Australian native moved to the United States before his senior season. With this move, Tinilau was able to further the relationships he had with some of the coaches who arrived at Miami from Oregon. This led to the talented offensive lineman receiving an offer from UM on March 1 and then pledging to the Hurricanes on April 11.

"I fell in love with the coaching staff in Oregon, making the move out here and then play high school football. It fell into place," Tinilau said. "I fell in love with Miami itself. It's beautiful out here. It's paradise."

"And visiting the campus and seeing the team and seeing what they brought to Miami. Who wouldn't want to be a part of it ... I trusted the process and look where we are now."

Tinilau has helped lead the Royal Lions to consecutive wins to start out the season. He has slotted in as their starting left tackle.

LaSalle will need all it can get from the 6-foot-5 tackle throughout this season, as contests against South Florida high school powerhouses, such as Booker T. Washington, Miami Edison and Miami Northwestern High School await the team.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.