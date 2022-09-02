Miami vs. Bethune-Cookman: Picks and Predictions for Week 1

The Mario Cristobal era of Miami football kicks off on Saturday, as the Hurricanes will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 3:30 P.M. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami is considered a 48.5-point favorite over Bethune Cookman, according to OddsShark. The over/under is set at 62.5 points. You can find All Hurricanes' staff picks for Week 1 below. We will track each staff member's prediction record throughout the season, which will not be determined against the spread.

Alex Donno: Miami 62, Bethune-Cookman 7

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say Miami will not lose this game. The most important objectives will be getting everyone through this one healthy and hopefully getting some playing time for guys way down the depth chart. Expect Miami’s deep defensive line to wreak havoc on the Wildcats. I could see four or five sacks in this one with double-digit tackles for loss. Tyler Van Dyke will have a short night and backup Jake Garcia will likely get plenty of chances to cook. We won’t learn too much about these Canes just yet, but Miami will roll 62-7.

Luke Chaney: Miami 56, Bethune-Cookman 10

Bethune-Cookman might be better this season than many expect them to be. The Wildcats return leading rusher Que'shaun Byrd, along with tight end Kemari Averett, who caught 51 passes for 876 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. Still, Miami should roll away with an easy victory. The Hurricanes are just too talented across the board for this game to be much of a contest. The biggest advantage for Miami will be on the offensive side of the ball, as Bethune-Cookman is replacing many starters from its defense last season, including leading-tackler Untareo Johnson.

Collier Logan: Miami 42, Bethune-Cookman 10

This will be a more important game than most people think. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has looked sharp, but the Hurricanes receivers less so and the running back room is depleted with the absence of Don Chaney Jr. and TreVonte’ Citizen. If he’s able to rally them to a dominant performance over their FCS foes, it will be a good sign, if only from a chemistry and leadership standpoint. The Hurricane defense looks as hungry as it has in a long time and Bethune-Cookman turned the ball over quite a bit in 2021. This should be a field day for the secondary, so don’t be surprised if the Canes come up with a couple of picks. Miami rolls to a victory in Mario Cristobal’s first game at the helm.

Liam Willerup: Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 6

These first two games should simply serve as a warmup for the Hurricanes as they prepare for their Week 3 test in College Station. I’d expect Miami to come out hot, then coast the second half by allowing the substitutes to get some reps. Bethune-Cookman doesn’t possess any upset factor going into this game and Miami should have no problem handling the Wildcats.

Rowdy Baribeau: Miami 52, Bethune-Cookman 6

I think there's no better first game for the new-look Miami Hurricanes to have. I anticipate Miami will handle Bethune-Cookman with little to no issues. Could BCU have a few good plays on offense and defense? Sure. Will it be at a high enough clip to challenge Miami? Probably not. It will be a good tune-up game and give the staff and fans a decent look at what the Canes are capable of.

Anna Sapio: Miami 42, Bethune-Cookman 7

The UM football team is still in a transition period with a whole new staff. The offense is learning former assistant coach of the year Josh Gattis' intricate pro-style offense. Regardless, the game this week should be an easy win for the Hurricanes. Their competitor is far inferior athletically and schematically. We should expect the Hurricanes to put up some decent points, but still learn their new system in the process.

Zach Goodall: Miami 48, Bethune-Cookman 10

Week 1 should provide Miami fans with a sense of comfort that the Canes can complete the task at hand, ideally playing efficiently within the scheme and limiting communication and disciplinary mistakes. Expect a big performance from Tyler Van Dyke in the first half before he's pulled out not long into the second. Even though the receiving corps had an up-and-down camp, I could see several pass-catchers putting together strong showings. My eyes are on wide receiver Brashard Smith.

Brian Smith: Miami 45, Bethune-Cookman 17

Miami will come out firing from the outset, with quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throwing all across the field. Mixed in, Jaylan Knighton will rip off a couple of long runs. The Miami offense will do damage.

On defense, the Hurricanes might not completely dominate, but the defensive line will be hard to slow down for Bethune-Cookman, and the front seven will record four sacks on the evening, led by defensive end Jahfari Harvey with two sacks of his own.

John Garcia, Jr.: Miami 58, Bethune-Cookman 10

Miami will roll in the first game of the Mario Cristobal era, and why not? The roster has a combination of veterans and new faces looking to crack the rotation. Expect the running game to get the program off to a very Cristobal-like start, fueling the energy towards an always-aggressive Kevin Steele defense. Canes kick things off in a big way, 58-10.

