CB Jaylen Bell Talks Miami Offer, Experience at Hurricanes’ Cookout

Not many recruits in the class of 2025 have an offer sheet quite like cornerback Jaylen Bell's.

Aside from Miami, who offered Bell on Saturday, the defensive back also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and several other Power Five schools.

The Grayson (Ga.) High School product was introduced to Miami on Saturday at its private cookout, and Bell was very impressed.

“[Miami] showed me a lot of love. I introduced myself to the defensive staff and they introduced themselves to me,” Bell told All Hurricanes on Saturday.

“The day started off with them introducing themselves, like the whole staff. And then we went into positional meetings, and then we took a photo shoot. After that, we went to the pool and had food.”

This visit to Miami was an opportunity for Bell to meet a lot of UM’s coaching staff, including the coach who ended up offering him a scholarship.

“[The offer] was special to me because [Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach] Charlie Strong, a legend that offered me that scholarship,” Bell said.

The rising sophomore was also able to meet and talk to defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, analyst Sabbath Joseph, head coach Mario Cristobal and general manager of football operations Alonzo Highsmith.

The rising sophomore had a memorable first season with the Rams, finishing with three interceptions, seven passes defended and a blocked field goal to go along with over 35 tackles.

“I think I’m a complete corner,” Bell said. “I love to tackle, I love to compete and I love to run with receivers … I love to play a lot of man and zone.”

The Hurricanes made a strong first impression on Bell, who is now considering Miami and plans on visiting again in the future.

