Miami Target Joenel Aguero Commits to Georgia

Photo: Joenel Aguero; Credit: Zach Goodall

St. John's (Mass.) Prep 2023 safety Joenel Aguero, ranked as the No. 41 overall player and fourth-best safety in his cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, has committed to Georgia over offers from Miami, Florida, Ohio State and others.

Aguero announced his pledge to the Bulldogs at a commitment event on Saturday.

"[Georgia] obviously puts so many players in the league," Aguero told All Hurricanes during an interview during Under Armour’s Future 50 event at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. "[Georgia head coach] Kirby Smart, he's a great coach. He coaches a great defense.

"They have the No. 1 defense in the country, so who don't want to be a part of that especially as a defensive player, and that just shows that they really know what they talking about and they could help you get to where you wanna be."

Miami, led by defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae, heavily pursued Aguero and was able to make it into the defensive back's top four schools list.

“Me and coach Addae, he’s been on me since he was at Georgia. That’s the main reason I liked Georgia a lot, because of him," Aguero said. "Once he made the move to Miami it was kind of like a no-brainer."

While the Hurricanes fell short in their pursuit of Aguero, they are still in the mix for St. Peters Prep's Jayden Bonsu, who is ranked as the 20th best safety in the 2023 class.

Bonsu will be choosing between Miami and the other four schools in his top five schools list: Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan State. The talented safety, who was originally set to announce his pledge on July 20, has pushed his commitment date back to an unknown date.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.