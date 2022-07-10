WR Koby Howard Discusses Injury Recovery, Offer From Miami Hurricanes

2025 WR Koby Howard talks about his injury recovery timetable and his initial thoughts on the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami Hurricanes and head coach Mario Cristobal made quite an impression on Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) wide receiver Koby Howard.

It came after the young wide receiver was sent to the hospital following a leg injury suffered right in front of Cristobal at Miami's Legends Camp on June 25.

The class of 2025 wideout was greeted at the hospital by Cristobal, who gave Howard a verbal scholarship offer that same day.

"The experience was nice having the head coach of Miami leave all his official visits to come see me in the hospital," Howard told All Hurricanes. "That was neat."

Howard also holds offers from Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and others. Even though it is early in the wide receiver's recruitment, the Hurricanes have already made a strong impression on him.

The first college to offer Howard was Florida State in January 2022. He also made an unofficial visit to FSU in November 2021.

"I say my top three [schools] right now would definitely be Miami, Texas A&M and Notre Dame," Howard said.

The rising sophomore burst onto the high school scene early as a freshman last season, catching 70 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns for the Crusaders.

And while Howard's injury will likely keep him out for the beginning of the 2022 season, the 5-foot-11 receiver hopes to make a return later in the season to help Pensacola Catholic advance to the playoffs, something that the Crusaders were unable to accomplish last season.

"It's looking like I'm going to come back [in] Week 7 [or] Week 8," Howard said. "Hopefully we make the playoffs then, that'll be perfect."

Miami has yet to earn a verbal commitment in the class of 2025, though it remains one of America's hottest programs during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

