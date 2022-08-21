Skip to main content

Highlights: Hurricanes Commit Malik Bryant Progressing at LB

Check out Miami commit Malik Bryant’s progress as an off-ball linebacker.

Photo: Malik Bryant; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllHurricanes.com

Orlando (Fla.) Jones edge rusher and 2023 Miami Hurricanes commit Malik Bryant kicked off his senior season on Saturday night, taking on Miami (Fla.) Northwestern in the Legacy Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The result wasn’t what Jones wanted, as the Tigers fell to the Bulls by a score of 42-24 right down the road from the high school campus. 

However, the contest provided a glimpse into Bryant’s development as an off-ball linebacker, the position he is expected to play upon enrollment in Coral Gables after primarily manning the edge to this point in his career.

You can watch Bryant’s highlights from the game in the featured video above.

RELATED: Miami LB commit Malik Bryant shutting out other schools — 'I'm a 'Cane'

“So they had me at stacked 'backer and off the edge as well; trying to use my versatility," Bryant explained to All Hurricanes after the matchup. "That’s what I’m going to be doing at the next level. So it’s just trying to get me prepared for that. That’s what they’re doing.

“I fit into the role. I feel like I fit it kind of perfectly. I wouldn’t say it’s a bit of a challenge being that I’m a ball player. I feel like there are a lot more things I have to pick up on faster, but I’ll get there eventually. I know I will.”

Official stats were not tracked for the game. That being said, Jones finished with at least five tackles from the linebacker position and a couple of quarterback pressures generated from his edge-rushing snaps.

