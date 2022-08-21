Malik Bryant Talks Miami Commitment As Teams Reach Out: 'I'm a Cane'

Photo: Malik Bryant; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllHurricanes.com

After the Friday night game where Miami (Fla.) Northwestern defeated Orlando (Fla.) Jones in the 2022 Legacy Classic in Orlando, Fla., Miami Hurricanes' commitment Malik Bryant began to detail his future as a linebacker and what is going on with his recruitment.

As he learns to play a more traditional linebacker role, Bryant talked about the team getting better after losing 42-24 to Northwestern.

“Really, we all have to learn from this collectively,” Bryant stated about himself and his teammates. “We got a lot more to prove after this game. We have a lot of errors to fix, and we are definitely going to have to move on. And then, execute on the mistakes we made.”

As for his role upon enrollment at the University of Miami, the Jones coaches are helping him make a transition that will prepare him for his college position. Against Northwestern, Bryant moved around to multiple spots, often aligning at edge rusher as well as off-ball linebacker.

“Exactly. So they had me at stacked 'backer and off the edge as well; trying to use my versatility," Bryant explained. "That’s what I’m going to be doing at the next level. So it’s just trying to get me prepared for that. That’s what they’re doing.”

As for making the transition, Bryant is confident he can become more of a traditional linebacker considering his skill-set.

“I fit into the role. I feel like I fit it kind of perfectly," Bryant said. "I wouldn’t say it’s a bit of a challenge being that I’m a ball player. I feel like there are a lot more things I have to pick up on faster, but I’ll get there eventually. I know I will.”

When Bryant does line up on the edge and come after the quarterback, he made note of natural skills that help him the most. He generated a couple of pressures throughout the contest as an edge rusher.

“I feel like as a pass rusher, it’s my speed in general," Bryant shared. "I feel like I can execute well off the spin move, but my speed in general can set up a power move, spin move or whatever the case may be, I feel like it all generates around my speed.”

As for his commitment to Miami, Bryant was blunt with his thoughts about joining the Hurricanes.

“I’m feeling good man, I’m a Cane. All the way through, all the way out.”

That being said, other programs are still trying to recruit Bryant — unsuccessfully to this point.

“Florida is still in there, Bama [as well]," Bryant said. "Georgia kind of pushing me a little bit, but I’m a Cane.”

As for the 2023 Miami recruiting class , Bryant wants to help that continue to grow as well.

“Really just builds some more players around. Offense, defensive special teams, kickers, it doesn’t matter. We need everybody. We are building the class overall, trying to win a national championship.”

Bryant was coy about which prospects he’s trying to get to come to The U.

“We've got some targets in mind, but I really don’t want to put that info out there," Bryant said. "You know what I’m saying? But, eventually, we’ll make it happen. This class, we will definitely be getting some more people for sure.”

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.