Hurricanes QB Target Jaden Rashada Changes Commitment Plans

Could Jaden Rashada's change in commitment plans signal good news to come for the Miami Hurricanes?

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback and Miami Hurricanes 2023 target Jaden Rashada is pushing his commitment back from June 18, All Hurricanes has learned via John Garcia, Jr. of Sports Illustrated All-American. A new commitment date has not officially been announced.

This could result in good news for the Miami Hurricanes, in particular. Rashada has one official visit remaining after first checking out Ole Miss in April before conducting back-to-back OVs with Texas A&M, LSU and Florida between June 3-9.

Miami is one of Rashada's top seven schools, alongside the programs he's officially visited, Oregon and California. If he were to use the final official visit before making his pledge, it's safe to assume one of these three schools would get it.

Speaking with SI All-American at the Overtime 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas, Nev. after the UF visit, Rashada hinted at the possibility — although at the time considered it unlikely — that he could push his commitment back and potentially plan a visit with the Hurricanes.

“We’ll see," Rashada admitted about possibly visiting Miami. "I’m working on that right now.”

Rashada added that he still needed time to think about his imminent decision, which remains to be the case considering he has now pushed his recruiting timeline back.

SI All-American currently considers Rashada to be the No. 4 quarterback in the nation heading into the Elite 11 Finals later this month, among the group of five Tier 1 signal-callers in this class.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound gunslinger completed 57 percent of his 256 passes for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in his debut season as a starter in 2021, adding 25 rushing attempts for 193 yards and a score on the ground.

