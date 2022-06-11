QB Jaden Rashada: 'I Could See Myself' With Miami Hurricanes

Although he's freshly removed from three SEC official visits, Pittsburg (Calif.) 2023 quarterback Jaden Rashada has an ACC program in mind — the Miami Hurricanes — with his June 18 commitment date looming.

Rashada made his way from his most recent OV, with the Florida Gators, to Las Vegas, Nev. on Friday evening to compete in the OverTime 7v7 tournament with Miami Immortals — tossing to Canes wide receiver commit Bobby Washington and UM receiver target Jurrion Dickey (who is committed to Oregon), among others.

He caught up with Sports Illustrated All-American about his recruitment to date, visits with the Gators, Texas A&M and LSU, and where the Hurricanes stand among his top seven teams.

"Yeah, they're still in it for me," Rashada said of Miami. "[Considering] my relationship with the coaches and the players, I could see myself living there."

Rashada is one of several quarterbacks the Hurricanes are in the mix for, as well as King's (Mich.) Dante Moore and Milton's (Fla.) Emory Williams. The latter will officially visit Miami from June 17-19 — Rashada's pledge is, currently, set to become public in the middle of that visit.

"Yeah, should be [June 18]," Rashada confirmed regarding his pledge date. "But if not, I'll push it back. Just [need] time to think about stuff. That's all, that's really it. I'm trying to make the best decision of my life."

Could Rashada squeeze in his final official visit to Miami, or any other program in his top seven that hasn't gotten one yet, before June 18? Or, similarly, could a program push for Rashada enough for him to postpone his announcement?

"We'll see, I'm working on that right now," Rashada said, specifically about a potential trip to Coral Gables. It would mark Rashada's second trek to UM this year if he were to.

Rashada, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, is considered the No. 7 quarterback in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He completed 57 percent of his 256 passes for 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions in his debut season as a starter in 2021, adding 25 rushing attempts for 193 yards and a score on the ground.

