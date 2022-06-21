Scouting Report: Hurricanes TE Commit Reid Mikeska

Miami is building its roster in a way that the tight end position will be a primary focus. Sunday's recruiting addition of Lone Star State prospect Reid Mikeska certainly aids in that cause.

Reid Mikeska

Size: 6-foot-6, 233 pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland

Recruiting

Mikeska made his decision to attend Miami immediately after his official visit with the Hurricanes on June 19. Before his pledge, Mikeska had received scholarship offers from programs across the country including but not limited to Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado, Oregon, Arizona, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Northwestern.

Frame

Mikeska has impressive lower body length which has room for additional mass. He possesses solid core strength but will need to continue bolstering it with time spent in the Miami weight room. Mikeska could be 260 pounds in two years with proper buy-in.

Athleticism

He’s not just an in-line blocking tight end — Mikeska’s lateral movements show he possesses good flexibility and explosiveness. Light on his feet, Mikeska changes direction quickly while running routes and when he has the football in his hands. He is powerful for his size, and that is consistent throughout his film, especially as a blocker. He’s got impressive hops as the following tweet proves.

Toughness

One of the attributes that Miami head coach Mario Cristobal wants in his players is physicality — fittingly, as he's a former offensive lineman. To that point, Cristobal wants to operate a downhill offense with tight ends that block and catch.

Watching Mikeska’s ability to block defensive ends and linebackers is a good sign for his future in Coral Gables. He consistently runs his feet after making contact with a defender and does not stop until the whistle blows. That mentality also shows as a receiver.

After the catch, he looks for contact. That’s the type of mentality that Mikeska brings with him each time he snaps on his chin strap.

Position Flexibility

Mikeska lines up at a traditional tight end, as an H-back, and even detached from the line as a flex tight end. Cristobal utilized tight ends similarly during his time at Oregon, flexing versatile playmakers across the formation. Mikeska’s flexibility will help Miami quickly become a multiple-formation offense, even within the same personnel groups.

The ability to bring a tight end into the game who can line up traditionally, at H-back, in the slot or out wide gives opposing defensive coordinators nightmares, and the Hurricanes are hoping Mikeska can become that kind of player.

Receiving Threat

Mikeska has natural hands. He extends his arms away from his body, looks the football in, and brings the pigskin to his body after it’s in his hands. It sounds simple, but many young tight ends do not consistently do this and it leads to incompletions.

After the catch, he’s capable of creating yardage with athleticism. The first thing Mikeska usually does is run over a would-be tackler with a punishing demeanor.

Mikeska does, however, occasionally display a nimble side of his after-the-catch skills. With strong field vision, awareness and agility, he can sidestep defenders in the nick of time to extend plays. Mikeska can also carry out play-action fakes to draw linebackers and/or safeties down before breaking into an open zone, a sign of good coaching at Bridgeland.

Best Attribute

Tenacity. Mikeska is physical and determined, and he competes hard during each and every play. Pairing those traits with his physical tools and the sky is the limit as it pertains to Mikeska's potential as a Hurricane.

Area to Improve

Mikeska just needs to continue fine-tuning his strength. Tight ends generally take a year or two to physically mature at the college level, and Mikeska is no different. He will be a much larger player in a couple of years under the guidance of Miami strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld.

