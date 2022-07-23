Where to Watch Miami OT Target Payton Kirkland's Commitment

Skip to main content

Where to Watch Miami Hurricanes OT Target Payton Kirkland's Commitment

Will 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland pick the Miami Hurricanes?
The Miami Hurricanes have an opportunity to bolster its recruiting class on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 P.M. ET with Dr. Phillips (Fla.) High School offensive tackle Payton Kirkland announcing his commitment.

You can watch Kirkland make his decision here.

The 6-foot-6, 345-pound prospect will pick between his top five schools: Alabama, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma and Michigan State, although there is buzz that Texas is a player in Kirkland's recruitment, as well. 

“It’s a very stressful process for a 16, 17, 18-year-old child,” Kirkland told All Hurricanes ahead of his commitment. “There’s grown men that have been within this game for so long that they understand how to use wordplay, get information out of you and get you to say things. It’s a lot. You know, I’ve taken months at a time away from recruiting where I just didn’t talk to anyone.”

The long-time Miami target first received an offer from the Hurricanes by their previous coaching staff in August 2020. 

UM's new coaching staff has continued the pursuit of Kirkland. The offensive tackle made two unofficial visits to Coral Gables in 2022, along with an official visit on June 20.

Joining Miami's staff in the recruitment of Kirkland is UM commit Francis Mauigoa, who announced his pledge to the Hurricanes on July 4.

Whichever college team that Kirkland ends up committing to will look to take advantage of his impressive size and length and work to continue developing the talented offensive lineman as a pass-blocker.

