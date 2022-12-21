EDGE Collins Acheampong Signs with the Hurricanes

Over the summer, the Miami Hurricanes staff felt good about where they stood with Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic edge defender Collins Acheampong. Then, he announced his commitment to Michigan. In late November, after the Canes' relentless push, Acheampong flipped his commitment to Miami.

Acheampong has "future Greg Rousseau" written all over him, except there's one large caveat. Acheampong is already far larger than Rousseau was entering college. Rousseau was pushing 210 pounds, soaking wet. Acheampong is already over 250 pounds while standing 6-foot-7.

Simply put, Acheampong is a freak of nature. While he's battled injuries throughout high school and hasn't put together the most film, what he projects to be outweighs the lack of film and technique he may possess. As a dual-sport athlete excelling in basketball just as much as football, he's the right guy Miami wants to come off the edge.

He has speed to get to the quarterback. He carries his weight well and could end up being a Rousseau-type of guy should he develop more power. Acheampong is a defender that can shift all across the line which also what makes him an intriguing addition to the Canes roster.

He joins a talented edge-rusher class put together by Mario Cristobal, Kevin Steele, Joe Salave'a and Jason Taylor, consisting of top SI99 recruits Jayden Wayne and Rueben Bain.

Here's a quick evaluation on Acheampong:

"A native of Ghana, where his mother still resides, there is an undeniable athletic profile attached to Acheampong's potential. It pairs with a rare 6'7" frame and similar wingspan and a multi-sport background. As a projected pass rusher, however, the flashes are hard to miss while he works against blockers and/or when he gets near the ball carrier. There are twitch and instincts to build a role around in the modern age of college football, so when his experience and technique catch up Acheampong could become one of the gems of the national 2023 class."

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.