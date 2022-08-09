Unveiling the Class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings
SI All-American unveiled its preseason SI99—the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2023—on Tuesday.
As announced Monday, the rankings kick off with No. 1 recruit and Oregon Duck verbal commitment Dante Moore. The Detroit (Mich.) King High School star is coming off a great 2021 season, leading King to a state championship while throwing for better than 3,000 yards with a 40:3 touchdown to interception ratio. Moore followed it up with a torrid run on the camp and combine circuit, earning SI’s pick for Elite 11 MVP at the end of June thanks to a strong arm, consistent accuracy to all three levels, timing and touch regardless of setting.
The conversation at the top of the rankings, like most of the recruiting chatter surrounding the class of 2023, focused on the quarterback position. Two of the SI99’s top four spots and five of the top 10, including Arch Manning, are held by quarterback projections.
As a reminder, SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.
The Preseason SI99
1. QB Dante Moore -- Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King
Committed to Oregon
2. CB Cormani McClain -- Lakeland (Fla.) High School
Undeclared
3. DE Keon Keeley -- Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
Committed to Notre Dame
4. QB Nico Iamaleava -- Downey (Calif.) Warren
Committed to Tennessee
5. OT Samson Okunlola -- Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy
Undeclared
6. S Caleb Downs -- Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek
Committed to Alabama
7. QB Jaden Rashada -- Pittsburg (Calif.) High School
Committed to Miami
8. QB Malachi Nelson -- Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School
Committed to USC
9. OT Kadyn Proctor -- Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk
Committed to Iowa
10. QB Arch Manning -- New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman
Committed to Texas
11. WR Brandon Inniss -- Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
Committed to Ohio State
12. Slot Zachariah Branch -- Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
Committed to USC
13. IOL Francis Mauigoa -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to Miami
14. DE Peter Woods -- Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Committed to Clemson
15. DE Nyckoles Harbor -- Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll
Undeclared
16. CB Malik Muhammad -- Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff
Committed to Texas
17. DE Damon Wilson -- Venice (Fla.) High School
Undeclared
18. TE Duce Robinson -- Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
Undeclared
19. DE Matayo Uiagalelei -- Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Undeclared
20. IDL James Smith -- Montgomery (Ala.) Carver
Undeclared
21. RB Cedric Baxter -- Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Undeclared
22. LB Qua Russaw -- Montgomery (Ala.) Carver
Undeclared
23. IDL Jason Moore -- Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Caholic
Committed to Ohio State
24. WR Johntay Cook II -- DeSoto (Texas) High School
Committed to Texas
25. RB Richard Young -- Lehigh Acres (Fla.) High School
Committed to Alabama
26. CB AJ Harris -- Phenix City (Ala.) Central
Committed to Georgia
27. DE Samuel M'Pemba -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Undeclared
28. LB Troy Bowles -- Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit
Committed to Georgia
29. OT J'Ven Williams -- Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing
Committed to Penn State
30. WR Carnell Tate -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to Ohio State
31. Nickel Jahlil Hurley -- Florence (Ala.) High School
Committed to Alabama
32. S Derek Williams -- New Iberia (La.) Westgate
Committed to Texas
33. RB Rueben Owens -- El Campo (Texas) High School
Committed to Louisville
34. S Peyton Bowen -- Denton (Texas) Guyer
Committed to Notre Dame
35. QB Chris Vizzina -- Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian
Committed to Clemson
36. WR Shelton Sampson --Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic
Committed to LSU
37. DE Jayden Wayne -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
Committed to Miami
38. CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt -- Waxahachie (Texas) High
Committed to Ohio State
39. IDL Vic Burley -- Warner Robins (Ga.) High School
Committed to Clemson
40. TE Ethan Davis -- Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
Committed to Tennessee
41. WR Tyler Williams -- Lakeland (Fla.) High School
Undeclared
42. OT Monroe Freeling -- Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Undeclared
43. Nickel Joenel Aguero -- Lynn (Mass.) St. John's Prep
Committed to Georgia
44. DE Malik Bryant -- Orlando (Fla.) Jones
Committed to Miami
45. DE Derion Gullette -- Teague (Texas) High School
Committed to Texas
46. WR Jurrion Dickey -- Palo Alto (Calif.) Valley Christian
Committed to Oregon
47. OT Charles Jagusah -- Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman
Committed to Notre Dame
48. LB Anthony Hill -- Denton (Texas) Guyer
Committed to Texas A&M
49. WR Jalen Hale -- Longview (Texas) High School
Undeclared
50. QB JJ Kohl -- Ankeny (Iowa) High School
Committed to Iowa State
51. LB Drayk Bowen -- Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean
Committed to Notre Dame
52. Slot Ryan Niblett - Houston (Texas) Eisenhower
Committed to Texas
53. QB Dylan Lonergan -- Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood
Committed to Alabama
54. DE Bai Jobe -- Norman (Okla.) Community Christian
Committed to Michigan State
55. IOL Alex Birchmeier -- Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run
Committed to Penn State
56. IDL David Hicks -- Katy (Texas) Paetow
Undeclared
57. WR Noah Rogers -- Rolesville (N.C.) High School
Committed to Ohio State
58. DE Caleb Herring -- Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale
Committed to Tennessee
59. Slot Eugene Wilson -- Tampa (Fla.) Gaither
Committed to Florida
60. LB Jaiden Ausberry -- Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab
Committed to Notre Dame
61. OT Lucas Simmons -- Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International
Committed to Florida State
62. LB Raylen Wilson -- Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln
Committed to Georgia
63. CB Jayvon Thomas -- Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff
Committed to Texas A&M
64. S Tony Mitchell -- Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson
Committed to Alabama
65. WR Aiden Mizell -- Orlando (Fla.) Boone
Committed to Florida
66. DE Rueben Bain -- Miami (Fla.) Central
Undeclared
67. DE Jaxon Howard -- Minneapolis (Minn.) Cooper
Committed to LSU
68. LB Suntarine Perkins -- Raleigh (Miss.) High School
Committed to Ole Miss
69. TE Walker Lyons -- Folsom (Calif.) High School
Committed to Stanford
70. QB Austin Novosad -- Dripping Springs (Texas)
Committed to Baylor
71. WR Hykeem Williams -- Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan
Undeclared
72. WR Braylon James -- Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point
Committed to Notre Dame
73. RB Justice Haynes -- Buford (Ga.) High School
Committed to Alabama
74. WR Jalen Brown -- Miami (Fla.) Gulliver
Committed to LSU
75. Nickel Javien Toviano -- Arlington (Texas) Martin
Undeclared
76. S Malik Hartford -- West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
Committed to Ohio State
77. IDL Xavier McLeod -- Camden (S.C.) High School
Undeclared
78. DE Chandavian Bradley -- Platte City (Mo.) Platte County
Committed to Tennessee
79. WR Makai Lemon -- Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School
Committed to USC
80. QB Kenny Minchey -- Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
Committed to Pittsburgh
81. WR Ronan Hanafin -- Cambridge (Mass.) Browne & Nichols
Undeclared
82. OT Cayden Green -- Lees Summit (Mo.) North
Committed to Oklahoma
83. WR Jaden Greathouse -- Austin (Texas) Westlake
Committed to Notre Dame
84. DE Dashawn Womack -- Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy
Committed to LSU
85. DE Colton Vasek -- Austin (Texas) Westlake
Committed to Oklahoma
86. RB Jeremiah Cobb -- Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic
Committed to Auburn
87. LB Tackett Curtis -- Many (La.) High School
Committed to USC
88. DE Ashley Williams -- Zachary (La.) High School
Committed to Auburn
89. CB Micah Bell -- Houston (Texas) Kinkaid
Committed to Notre Dame
90. Slot Cayden Lee -- Kennessaw (Ga.) Mountain
Undeclared
91. LB Raul Aguirre -- Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater
Committed to Miami
92. OT Wilkin Formby -- Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge
Committed to Alabama
93. WR Ashton Cozart -- Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus
Committed to Oregon
94. WR Bryson Rodgers -- Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch
Committed to Ohio State
95. CB Jordan Matthews, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn
Undeclared
96. OT Roderick Kearney -- Orange Park (Fla.) High School
Committed to Florida State
97. Slot Nathaniel Joseph -- Miami (Fla.) Edison
Committed to Miami
98. TE Pearce Spurlin -- Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton
Committed to Georgia
99. QB Jackson Arnold -- Denton (Texas) Guyer
Committed to Oklahoma
These SI99 rankings will stand through the bulk of the 2022 high school football season before a final update in January 2023, just before the rest of the class puts pen to paper on National Signing Day in February.
