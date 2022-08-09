Unveiling the Class of 2023 SI99 Prospect Rankings

SI All-American unveiled its preseason SI99—the top high school football seniors from across the nation in the class of 2023—on Tuesday.

As announced Monday, the rankings kick off with No. 1 recruit and Oregon Duck verbal commitment Dante Moore. The Detroit (Mich.) King High School star is coming off a great 2021 season, leading King to a state championship while throwing for better than 3,000 yards with a 40:3 touchdown to interception ratio. Moore followed it up with a torrid run on the camp and combine circuit, earning SI’s pick for Elite 11 MVP at the end of June thanks to a strong arm, consistent accuracy to all three levels, timing and touch regardless of setting.

The conversation at the top of the rankings, like most of the recruiting chatter surrounding the class of 2023, focused on the quarterback position. Two of the SI99’s top four spots and five of the top 10, including Arch Manning, are held by quarterback projections.

As a reminder, SI ranks recruits based on their collegiate potential exclusively. Focal points include premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, defensive back), high-floor evaluations and overall body of work with an emphasis most critically on varsity game video.

The Preseason SI99

1. QB Dante Moore -- Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King

Committed to Oregon

2. CB Cormani McClain -- Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Undeclared

3. DE Keon Keeley -- Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Committed to Notre Dame

4. QB Nico Iamaleava -- Downey (Calif.) Warren

Committed to Tennessee

5. OT Samson Okunlola -- Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy

Undeclared

6. S Caleb Downs -- Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek

Committed to Alabama

7. QB Jaden Rashada -- Pittsburg (Calif.) High School

Committed to Miami

8. QB Malachi Nelson -- Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School

Committed to USC

9. OT Kadyn Proctor -- Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk

Committed to Iowa

10. QB Arch Manning -- New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman

Committed to Texas

11. WR Brandon Inniss -- Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

Committed to Ohio State

12. Slot Zachariah Branch -- Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

Committed to USC

13. IOL Francis Mauigoa -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to Miami

14. DE Peter Woods -- Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

Committed to Clemson

15. DE Nyckoles Harbor -- Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll

Undeclared

16. CB Malik Muhammad -- Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

Committed to Texas

17. DE Damon Wilson -- Venice (Fla.) High School

Undeclared

18. TE Duce Robinson -- Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle

Undeclared

19. DE Matayo Uiagalelei -- Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Undeclared

20. IDL James Smith -- Montgomery (Ala.) Carver

Undeclared

21. RB Cedric Baxter -- Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Undeclared

22. LB Qua Russaw -- Montgomery (Ala.) Carver

Undeclared

23. IDL Jason Moore -- Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Caholic

Committed to Ohio State

24. WR Johntay Cook II -- DeSoto (Texas) High School

Committed to Texas

25. RB Richard Young -- Lehigh Acres (Fla.) High School

Committed to Alabama

26. CB AJ Harris -- Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Committed to Georgia

27. DE Samuel M'Pemba -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Undeclared

28. LB Troy Bowles -- Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

Committed to Georgia

29. OT J'Ven Williams -- Reading (Pa.) Wyomissing

Committed to Penn State

30. WR Carnell Tate -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to Ohio State

31. Nickel Jahlil Hurley -- Florence (Ala.) High School

Committed to Alabama

32. S Derek Williams -- New Iberia (La.) Westgate

Committed to Texas

33. RB Rueben Owens -- El Campo (Texas) High School

Committed to Louisville

34. S Peyton Bowen -- Denton (Texas) Guyer

Committed to Notre Dame

35. QB Chris Vizzina -- Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian

Committed to Clemson

36. WR Shelton Sampson --Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic

Committed to LSU

37. DE Jayden Wayne -- Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

Committed to Miami

38. CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt -- Waxahachie (Texas) High

Committed to Ohio State

39. IDL Vic Burley -- Warner Robins (Ga.) High School

Committed to Clemson

40. TE Ethan Davis -- Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill



Committed to Tennessee

41. WR Tyler Williams -- Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Undeclared

42. OT Monroe Freeling -- Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Undeclared

43. Nickel Joenel Aguero -- Lynn (Mass.) St. John's Prep

Committed to Georgia

44. DE Malik Bryant -- Orlando (Fla.) Jones

Committed to Miami

45. DE Derion Gullette -- Teague (Texas) High School

Committed to Texas

46. WR Jurrion Dickey -- Palo Alto (Calif.) Valley Christian

Committed to Oregon

47. OT Charles Jagusah -- Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

Committed to Notre Dame

48. LB Anthony Hill -- Denton (Texas) Guyer

Committed to Texas A&M

49. WR Jalen Hale -- Longview (Texas) High School

Undeclared

50. QB JJ Kohl -- Ankeny (Iowa) High School

Committed to Iowa State

51. LB Drayk Bowen -- Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean

Committed to Notre Dame

52. Slot Ryan Niblett - Houston (Texas) Eisenhower

Committed to Texas

53. QB Dylan Lonergan -- Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood

Committed to Alabama

54. DE Bai Jobe -- Norman (Okla.) Community Christian

Committed to Michigan State

55. IOL Alex Birchmeier -- Ashburn (Va.) Broad Run

Committed to Penn State

56. IDL David Hicks -- Katy (Texas) Paetow

Undeclared

57. WR Noah Rogers -- Rolesville (N.C.) High School

Committed to Ohio State

58. DE Caleb Herring -- Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale

Committed to Tennessee

59. Slot Eugene Wilson -- Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Committed to Florida

60. LB Jaiden Ausberry -- Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

Committed to Notre Dame

61. OT Lucas Simmons -- Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International

Committed to Florida State

62. LB Raylen Wilson -- Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln

Committed to Georgia

63. CB Jayvon Thomas -- Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

Committed to Texas A&M

64. S Tony Mitchell -- Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson

Committed to Alabama

65. WR Aiden Mizell -- Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Committed to Florida

66. DE Rueben Bain -- Miami (Fla.) Central

Undeclared

67. DE Jaxon Howard -- Minneapolis (Minn.) Cooper

Committed to LSU

68. LB Suntarine Perkins -- Raleigh (Miss.) High School

Committed to Ole Miss

69. TE Walker Lyons -- Folsom (Calif.) High School

Committed to Stanford

70. QB Austin Novosad -- Dripping Springs (Texas)

Committed to Baylor

71. WR Hykeem Williams -- Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan

Undeclared

72. WR Braylon James -- Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

Committed to Notre Dame

73. RB Justice Haynes -- Buford (Ga.) High School

Committed to Alabama

74. WR Jalen Brown -- Miami (Fla.) Gulliver

Committed to LSU

75. Nickel Javien Toviano -- Arlington (Texas) Martin

Undeclared

76. S Malik Hartford -- West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West

Committed to Ohio State

77. IDL Xavier McLeod -- Camden (S.C.) High School

Undeclared

78. DE Chandavian Bradley -- Platte City (Mo.) Platte County

Committed to Tennessee

79. WR Makai Lemon -- Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School

Committed to USC

80. QB Kenny Minchey -- Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Committed to Pittsburgh

81. WR Ronan Hanafin -- Cambridge (Mass.) Browne & Nichols

Undeclared

82. OT Cayden Green -- Lees Summit (Mo.) North

Committed to Oklahoma

83. WR Jaden Greathouse -- Austin (Texas) Westlake

Committed to Notre Dame

84. DE Dashawn Womack -- Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Committed to LSU

85. DE Colton Vasek -- Austin (Texas) Westlake

Committed to Oklahoma

86. RB Jeremiah Cobb -- Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic

Committed to Auburn

87. LB Tackett Curtis -- Many (La.) High School

Committed to USC

88. DE Ashley Williams -- Zachary (La.) High School

Committed to Auburn

89. CB Micah Bell -- Houston (Texas) Kinkaid

Committed to Notre Dame

90. Slot Cayden Lee -- Kennessaw (Ga.) Mountain

Undeclared

91. LB Raul Aguirre -- Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater

Committed to Miami

92. OT Wilkin Formby -- Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge

Committed to Alabama

93. WR Ashton Cozart -- Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Committed to Oregon

94. WR Bryson Rodgers -- Wesley Chapel (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch

Committed to Ohio State

95. CB Jordan Matthews, Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Undeclared

96. OT Roderick Kearney -- Orange Park (Fla.) High School

Committed to Florida State

97. Slot Nathaniel Joseph -- Miami (Fla.) Edison

Committed to Miami

98. TE Pearce Spurlin -- Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton

Committed to Georgia

99. QB Jackson Arnold -- Denton (Texas) Guyer

Committed to Oklahoma

These SI99 rankings will stand through the bulk of the 2022 high school football season before a final update in January 2023, just before the rest of the class puts pen to paper on National Signing Day in February.

