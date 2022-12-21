Top OL Francis Mauigoa Signs With Miami Hurricanes

Head coach Mario Cristobal and Miami's staff had one of the most successful recruiting runs in the country this past summer.

The centerpiece of this run was offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, who committed to Miami on July 4 and is now officially a Hurricane after signing his letter of intent. Mauigoa made five official visits throughout his recruitment, including the one he took this past June to Miami.

Mauigoa chose the Hurricanes over offers from Alabama, Florida, USC and Tennessee, which were the four other schools he made official visits to.

"It was an awesome vibe down there," Mauigoa said to All Hurricanes in July. "From the entrance, to the photo shoots, the exit. I just feel the vibe and atmosphere there, and it was important. I felt that vibe (when Cristobal) was at Oregon, too.”

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman also made two game-day visits to UM throughout its season.

He is a part of a five-player offensive line class committed to Miami that also includes offensive tackles Frankie Tinilau and Samson Okunlola and interior offensive linemen Antonio Tripp and Tommy Kinsler.

Here is a scouting report on Mauigoa:

"Mauigoa has several high-level traits including excellent quickness for a prospect over 320 pounds. While plowing over a defensive lineman in the run game is common for Mauigoa, he’s also capable of playing in space during screens and outside zone runs to reach linebackers and defensive backs. His overall bend and athleticism translate well for him to play offensive tackle for the Hurricanes, and he could also contribute at offensive guard. This is one of the nation’s most versatile offensive line recruits."

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.