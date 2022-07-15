Miami Commitment Francis Mauigoa Looks Back on Decision

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Many expected Miami to have a big summer on the recruiting trail, something head coach Mario Cristobal all but said out loud at Legends Camp back in June.

But the national narrative seemed to begin buying into said run when on July 4 Francis Mauigoa picked Miami over Alabama, USC and Tennessee, among dozens of others. Even The Rock recognized it.

The program has been on that roll ever since, sitting with a consensus top 10 recruiting class littered with blue-chip talent.

While checking in for the Under Armour Next Future 50 event on Friday, the offensive tackle projection looked back on the decision to pick The U and what he's been up to since.

"It's been unbelievable," Mauigoa told All Hurricanes. "This commitment kind of blocked out some noise. That's a big part on why I committed early.

"My commitment was based on where I fit in the best. With Mario Cristobal, Coach (Alex) Mirabal -- with a head coach who played offensive line, that's something different."

The IMG Academy offensive lineman took five official visits, with Miami grabbing the second-to-last trip in what was a busy month of June. That weekend, the Hurricanes had droves of priority prospects on campus, including quarterback Jaden Rashada before he went public with his own Hurricane commitment.

"It was an awesome vibe down there," Mauigoa said. "From the entrance, to the photo shoots, the exit. I just feel the vibe and atmosphere there, and it was important. I felt that vibe (when Cristobal) was at Oregon, too. The atmosphere, too. I felt like Miami was pretty close to home. The weather is like where I'm from, American Samoa. Pretty hot...

"I've talked with Jaden Rashada the most, because he's the quarterback. I was watching the way he was vibing, and he was asking me all the questions about Miami. I believe in Jaden Rashada to be my quarterback. He's an incredible dude. Some quarterbacks can't handle the pressure...that's why I picked Jaden Rashada."

Mauigoa and Rashada appear to be spear-heading Miami's continued recruitment of others in the class of 2023. Many of UM's in-state targets are inching closer to a verbal commitment this summer.

"We're gonna have the best recruiting classes at Miami," he said. "I have a whole list. Trying to bring Samuel M'Pemba, we already got Jayden Wayne, P.K.(Payton Kirkland) and I'm trying to bring in more Poly (Polynesian) kids, I'm not trying to be the only one. I'm trying to pick kids that know their standards and respect because that's what this program is built on -- respect.

"PK is coming with me, I've been on him every day. He's coming, there's no question about that. I've been knowing him for a year or two, we have a strong bond."

Mauigoa admits the decision to pick Miami wasn't one he could make before the final days leading up to the verbal commitment itself. It came after about a week of sit-down time with the family, including with his older brothers who played at the Power Five level.

Another Cristobal-and-staff endorsement came from one of the coach's three consecutive top 10 NFL Draft picks at Oregon, Penei Sewell. The Detroit Lions star connected with Mauigoa multiple times.

"I've believed in him (Cristobal) since Penei Sewell was with him," he said. "Penei was that dude and he trusted this coaching staff. Of course I talked to Penei about this decision...

"This is not only just a four year contract, it's a 40 to 50-year thing, you're representing that school for life."

Despite other college coaches continuing to reach out, Mauigoa plans on representing The U from here on out.

As for when he makes it to Coral Gables for good, the 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is not expecting to sit back and develop before making an on-field impact.

"I'm coming for that starting position," Mauigoa said. "I don't give a single word how old you are or anything like that. I'm gonna compete, we start from the beginning."

