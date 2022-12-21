LB Marcellius Pulliam Signs With Miami

The need for linebacker is even more immediate after rotational linebacker Avery Huff entered the transfer portal. Well, Marcellius Pulliam is about as close as it gets to being a clone of Huff in terms of skill set and size.

Although he never panned out, Huff was brought in because of his sideline-to-sideline speed and instincts. Pulliam is much like Huff in that regard.

Pulliam was, yet again, another "out of a hat" commitment that Mario Cristobal garnered over the course of the season. However, it certainly is a pleasant one for Charlie Strong and Kevin Steele as they desperately need more bodies in the linebacker room.

With a strong group of five backers committed and potentially one or two more inbound via the portal, the linebacker room could end up as the most reshaped and rebuilt position outside of the offensive line.

With the bodies being brought in, it almost leaves room to believe that some of the youngsters will see the field immediately simply because there will be more freshmen than upperclassmen.

Here's a quick evaluation on Pulliam:

"Plays best when he's going downhill. He's an explosive tackler that coils and charges through ball carriers; thumper. Shows good hand use to fend off offensive linemen in the run game. Good athlete with the lateral mobility to chase down shifty running backs. Has an all-out attitude and will chase down plays from behind. Pulliam also possesses a frame with room to add weight, and can easily reach 225 pounds."

