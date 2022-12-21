Linebacker Kaleb Spencer Signs With the Hurricanes

One of the more "out of a hat" commitments has officially put pen to paper. Life Christian Academy (Va.) linebacker Kaleb Spencer flipped to Miami from Oklahoma on Oct. 28. Mario Cristobal channeled his inner magician as Spencer's commitment truly came out of nowhere.

Nobody knew Miami was actively recruiting him. It's a testament to the nature of Cristobal and the staff. If the staff wants information out there, they put it out there. If they don't, it goes unknown. Spencer's commitment caught many off guard in a positive way. He adds speed and athleticism that is coveted at the linebacker position.

Spencer will join SI99 IMG Academy (Fla.) linebacker Malik Bryant, SI99 Fayetteville (Ga.) linebacker Raul Aguirre, Palmetto (Fla.) linebacker Bobby Washington and Tyrone (Ga.) linebacker Marcellius Pulliam in Coral Gables this winter.

With that speed, it's hard to project where Spencer might play for the Canes. However, one thing is certain: he'll see the field, it's only a matter of where. It may not be immediately, but Spencer has all the tools that Charlie Strong, Kevin Steele and Cristobal desire on defense.

To have five linebackers committed and signed is a good problem to have. It may seem like a lot for one cycle, especially considering Miami might hit the portal at the position as well, but it was needed at that position more than others.

Not only does it create competition among the 2023 kids, but the talent level that they possess will push the current linebackers to produce on the field. if they don't, the young, talented group will carve out their own time, taking it from the starters.

Here's a quick scouting report on Spencer:

"Previously committed to Oklahoma, Spencer is a versatile defender that could fit into the Miami defense in different ways. First, he's shown the ability to come off the edge and crash the backfield, and do so with speed. Next, he is naturally physical. That means he is a possible inside linebacker candidate. Finally, with his all-around athleticism and skills, Spencer could end up playing multiple roles for the Hurricanes."

