Miami Hurricanes Signed Elite 11 Quarterback Emory Williams

The Miami Hurricanes now have their quarterback signed. It was announced via the Miami Hurricanes Twitter page.

The signal caller in question was Milton (Fla.) High School’s Emory Williams, and he has faxed his letter of intent into the Miami football office.

Williams is a pocket passer by trade, and one that can also make some plays with his legs as well. From his senior season, Williams threw for 2,102 yards, completed 63% of his passes, and connected on 21 touchdown passes to only four interceptions.

With offers beyond Miami from many programs like Auburn, Florida State and Pittsburgh, he certainly has the attention of college coaches.

Williams, who made his pledge on June 20, 2022, became a pledge to the Hurricanes only a little over a week before going and competing at the Elite 11 Finals. Here are a clips of Williams going through the Elite 11 Pro Day out in California:

Additionally, here’s what Williams said in an interview earlier this year with All Hurricanes about what he does best when reading a defense from inside the pocket:

“I think the two things, or three things that I like to do best when I’m in the pocket is patience. I think having patience is key to being a good quarterback. Then accuracy. You look at like Drew Brees, he played a long time in the NFL. He was just accurate. That’s a quarterback I look up to and study. “He kind of knew where to shuffle to extend plays. Back, or forward, or sideways, left or right in the pocket, kind of gives patience, it allows things to develop, and keeps you from getting sacked.”

You can read that full article here.

Williams has joined a recruiting class that’s likely to finish in the Sports Illustrated top five national rankings.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.