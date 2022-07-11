Who Is Miami QB Commitment Emory Williams?

There’s more to Emory Williams than just football, as the following interview proves.

Who is this young man that's committed to the Miami Hurricanes ? After talking a little about some of his likes, a little more was learned about his upbringing, athletic background, and what motivates him during a one-on-one interview with All Hurricanes .

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant?

Williams: “My fast food chain would be…Firehouse Subs. I really like the variety of sandwiches they have. I would eat it every day if I could.”

Q: What about a nice sit down restaurant?

Williams: “Man, that’s a great question. Uh, my favorite sit down would probably just be American, just good ol’ Southern cooking. I love nothing more than roast, potatoes, macaroni, and broccoli.”

Q: You are a military kid. Where have you lived prior to living near Pensacola, Fla.?

Williams: “I have six brothers. So my oldest two brothers were born in Okinawa. I was born in North Carolina, and another one of my brothers was born in Virginia. And then Tennessee, and Florida.

“I think my favorite state is Florida. That’s why I wanted to play college football in Florida.”

Q: Growing up, obviously you played football. What other sport or sports did you play?

Williams: “Yeah, played baseball for the longest time. I stopped playing baseball when I was in high school because I started to stink (laughing). Pitching got more involved, and my hitting kind of devolved…With the better pitching and the worse hitting, I just figured it wasn’t worth it to continue to strike out over and over again, so I just focused on football.

“And I run track now. I get blown out religiously (laughing). I’m on people’s highlight films.”

Q: Well, it’s a good way to stay in shape?

Williams: “Exactly why I do it!”

Q: Why did you gravitate towards football when you were younger?

Williams: “You know, I watched college football. I watched NFL football. As time has evolved, I like to watch college football from start to finish. I watch the morning game, the afternoon game, and then I watch the night game.

I prefer to watch the Pac 12 games, and then, obviously I like to watch the NFL.

Q: Speaking of the Pac 12, did the move of USC or UCLA to the Big 10 mean anything to you as a recruit?

Williams: “No sir, not at all. I looked at the coaches, the community, and the atmosphere (of the school). I look at it like, if you’re good enough to play college football, then you’re good enough to make it to the league (NFL). If you’re good enough to make it to the league, they’ll find you.”

Q: Growing up, the team you rooted for in college football would be?

Williams: “Michigan State. Uh, I was … back in the day I used to like ancient history. I like Greek history and I like the whole Spartan thing. And then my favorite color is green. So you put two and two together (laughing).”

Q: Did you ever think that when you were in like seventh or eighth grade, that you would be good enough to get a scholarship to play college football?

Williams: “You know, this situation is still new to me. It’s always been a dream of mine to play at the next level. But you know, you just don’t know when it’s really going to happen. It all happens randomly. But I am very blessed that it did happen.

“I knew I always wanted to play college football so it’s a blessing to have an opportunity to play.”

Q: What is your best attribute when you are standing in the pocket and scanning the field for an open receiver?

Williams: “I think the two things, or three things that I like to do best when I’m in the pocket is patience. I think having patience is key to being a good quarterback. Then accuracy. You look at like Drew Brees, he played a long time in the NFL. He was just accurate. That’s a quarterback I look up to and study.

“He kind of knew where to shuffle to extend plays. Back, or forward, or sideways, left or right in the pocket, kind of gives patience, it allows things to develop, and keeps you from getting sacked.”

Q: Do you look at the line of scrimmage, like if they have an edge defender that’s in a nine technique, do you know that you’re probably going to have to move to avoid him?

Williams: “Definitely, yeah. Pre-snap, you see something, you already know if you’re looking to your left you’re kind of already thinking you're going to have to shuffle left or to the side, you know?

Q: So, you play it out in your head a little bit?

Williams: “Yeah.”

Q: Favorite quarterback growing up?

Williams: “Drew Brees. Believe it or not, when I was younger, I was small. I was kind of a smaller kid, not super tall. So I always wore No. 9 for Drew Brees. I like his accuracy, I like his integrity, and that he’s a leader. So, I pull for him. He retired, but by far my favorite (quarterback).”

Q: The area you need to work on the most as a quarterback?

Williams: “Yeah, continuing to be a better leader. Be more involved with the community, you know, serving. How can I be more involved in serving teammates? Serving others kind of thing.

“And obviously I think I can throw my deep balls better. Just progressing. I know I have the arm strength, but just, you know, just who to throw to. What kind of deep ball, what kind of trajectory. So I just need to continue to work on the deep ball accuracy. And having cool, calm feet in the pocket.”

Q: Do you move your feet in the pocket more like Peyton Manning did, or are you more of a quiet feet guy?

Williams: “You look at quarterbacks nowadays like Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, and (Tom) Brady even, they sit in the pocket sometimes. They just stand there. I like that kind of…It’s just a way to relax and be calm.”

Q: I’ll get you out of here on this question. If someone on the team or in the athletic department would describe you, what would they say?

Williams: “God first in all things I do. I have been blessed with a lot. Good family, good parents.

“I feel like my God-given purpose on this earth is how I can serve other people. In the community, those that are less fortunate. Just serving others, and how I can be just the best possible man I can be, to everybody. Regardless of their situation. Faith driven, faith based, I like to be around those that are less fortunate.

“And I like to work hard. You know, I like to out-work people; work hard. Out here in the blazing sun, just working. Just out here today, just throwing, working. And Just being the best possible person I can be physically, mentally and spiritually.”

