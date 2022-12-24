Skip to main content

Max Preps Gives Miami Signee Rueben Bain Florida POY Award

Miami Central defensive end Rueben Bain is state player of the year.

When you are able to dominate the line of scrimmage the way that Miami (Fla.) Central edge defender Rueben Bain does, it brings a lot of attention.

For Bain, it’s been well deserved. According to the statistics kept by Max Preps, Bain recorded 29 sacks this past season. Here’s another stat that’s awesome. Of Bain’s 57 tackles, 39 were tackles for loss. The number of sacks, plus the tackles for loss, are incredible in any league.

Against the Miami Public League though? That’s ballin’.

The Rockets and Bain went through a Public League schedule unscathed that had teams like Miami (Northwestern) and Miami (Booker T. Washington) among others.

Also of note, Central played against and defeated national powerhouse Bradenton (IMG Academy), as well as Miami (Columbus), St. Petersburg (Lakewood), and Fort Lauderdale (Dillard) from outside the Public League.

Through all of those tough contests, Bain was a big reason why the Rockets went undefeated and won the state title. His efforts are also why he earned this:

Being Florida’s state player of the year proved to be more than just doing a great job. The Sunshine State has some of the best talent in the country, and Bain was dominant against those same top players.

Congratulations to Bain, as well as the Rockets for their fourth consecutive state title, and the magnificent season. 

Hurricanes fans will certainly enjoy watching Bain play for Miami, as well as the other fantastic 2023 recruits signed by head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff. 

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis. 

