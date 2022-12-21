Local Fan-Favorite EDGE Rueben Bain Signs with Miami

Miami Central (Fla.) EDGE and top SI99 recruit Rueben Bain's signature was one that was earned, not given. While Bain had plenty of connections and reasons to end up a Hurricane, schools like Auburn, Alabama and Florida State gave him plenty to think about.

Getting Bain on board was not a question. Everyone that is a fan of Miami and follows recruiting, knew that Rueben Bain was the epitome of a South Florida kid that Miami has to land. Miami is supposed to win the Florida battles, especially in what many call, "The State of Miami."

Two years ago, the Canes weren't doing that. That's why Mario Cristobal was brought in and in a short time, even with bad results on the gridiron, Cristobal is keeping the top talent home and not letting it get away.

Bain's addition is a vital one to a defensive line that desperately needs a main piece. So far, no one has stepped up to cement themselves as the top dog on the defensive line.

Bain will almost surely be a key rotational piece next year. While becoming the main guy likely won't happen in year one, Bain has all the skills to become one for the Canes in his second or third year.

Bain is the definition of a game wrecker, totaling 57 total sacks in the last two years as a Rocket. One thing is clear, Miami is getting an athlete that makes a debate for the nation's best pass-rusher.

Bain joins SI99 EDGE Jayden Wayne and Collins Acheampong in Coral Gables.

Here's a quick evaluation on Bain:

Electric pass rusher off the edge with the ability to change games. Bain attacks offensive tackles with quickness, a variety of moves, fast hands, and a relentlessness that is coveted to play on the defensive side of the football. Also of note, he provides a premium level of natural bend to come off the edge. It allows him to win reps that many other edge defenders simply could not. He is undoubtedly one of the best pass rushers in the country and one that should see immediate minutes for the Canes in 2023.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.