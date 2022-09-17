Miami Prospect Tyler Williams Talks Cristobal, Gattis, and Recruitment

The Miami Hurricanes already possess two top-notch wide receiver commitments with Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph and Robby Washington. Joseph plays for Miami (Fla.) Edison and Washington play for Miami (Fla.) Palmetto. The coaching staff for the Canes would like to add a bigger receiver from the central part of Florida to help complement these two speedy and elusive pass catchers.

That’s where Lakeland (Fla.) High School’s Tyler Williams comes into play for Miami. He’s seen his recruitment go into hyperdrive during the past few months, and the Hurricanes are trending for the talented 6-foot-4 and 200-pound wide receiver.

Also a basketball player, he averaged 27 points per game during his junior year. This all-around athlete possesses soft hands and deep speed. It’s also why he has over 40 offers. The Miami coaching staff now has their sites set at landing his commitment.

Williams took an unofficial to Miami for the first game of the 2022 season against Bethune-Cookman. Williams came away impressed with what he learned from Miami’s offensive philosophy, as well as the way he is being recruited by the Miami coaching staff.

Since that unofficial visit to Miami for Williams, the Hurricanes have increased the intensity to sign him yet again. That starts with head coach Mario Cristobal. After Lakeland’s 25-22 victory over Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola on Friday night, Williams took some time for an interview to discuss Cristobal and how Miami is recruiting him.

“He’s real,” Williams quickly stated when asked what he liked about the Miami head coach. “He don’t care about nothin’. He just keeps it real about everything. So that’s like a positive.”

As for the frequency of communication between Williams and Cristobal, it’s a good sign for Miami’s chances of landing the talented playmaker.

“We talk almost every day! He texts me in the morning, and before practice.”

Another member of Miami’s staff has also caught the attention of Williams, and that would be offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. When asked what he liked about the Canes new play caller, Williams did not hesitate to offer praise.

“He’s that Michigan offense, whew! He’s the truth. I can say that. He’s the truth. When it comes to wide receivers and calling plays.”

Miami is still battling with Georgia, the program that was the leader for quite some time, as well as South Carolina, a school that’s continued to come after Williams and has not given up the fight. All three of those schools will find out what Williams will do quite soon.

Miami now appears to have the upper hand with Williams’ recruitment, but needs to finish the deal. Considering what’s next, that may happen.

He’s hoping to get back down to see Miami’s next home game against Middle Tennessee State on Sep. 24. With the timing of that unofficial visit prior to his college announcement, Miami looks like the best bet for Williams.

