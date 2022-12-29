Canes Getting Last Visit from Nyckoles Harbor?

While the majority of Miami fans are all over what’s going on with top recruit Cormani McClain and that’s understandable, he’s not the only remaining big-time recruit that’s unsigned.

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll elite edge defender Nyckoles Harbor has already received an offer from about every major college football program. From the likes of Alabama to Ohio State to Southern California to Texas to Miami, he’s probably over 50 offers in total. That has not made Harbor’s final college choice easy. Especially when he’s a world-class sprinter in addition to his gridiron talents.

Harbor ran a 10.22 in the 100 meters earlier this year, and that’s also been translated to the football field. Check out this video for the evidence:

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, it’s incredible that he’s been competing with track athletes that sometimes weigh 50 pounds less than him, let alone winning some of those events.

At the Under Armour All-American Game media event, here’s what he had to say about his still ongoing recruitment, including what’s in the works with the Miami football program.

Let’s start from back in the summer, when Miami was one of the frontrunners for his services and then, suddenly, were not anymore.

“Some coaches just started pushing harder than them (Miami),” Harbor began. “You know, that just happens. I took other visits. You know, I think the visits…me taking visits to other places than Miami, kind of like, dropped them down.

As for Miami still being in the recruitment for Harbor, here’s what he had to say in his own words.

“They (Miami) have always been there from the start. We are going to try and get out there (to Miami for a visit). Hopefully we do, but if we can’t, we can’t. But if we do, we do.”

To confirm, Harbor was asked if he was still trying to take a visit to Miami before National Signing Day on Feb. 1?

“Yeah.”

Harbor already took official visits to South Carolina (Sep. 16), Michigan (Sep. 23), and Maryland (Dec. 22), and has lined up a trip to Oregon (Jan. 27). That has left him with one more visit to take. So, technically, yes he could still visit Miami as he still has another visit he can use.

“I already visited everybody else once for real. But, Miami is going to be another one.”

He’s already built relationships with the Miami staff, too.

“Coach Cristobal, coach Taylor, and I had a relationship with Ed Reed, but (he took the Bethune-Cookman job).”

If the Canes actually get Harbor on campus for a visit, anything is possible.

