Cormani McClain Confirms Commitment to Miami

Photo: Cormani McClain at Under Armour All-America Game media day; Credit: All Hurricanes

ORLANDO, Fla. -- After bypassing the opportunity to sign with Miami during December's early signing period, cornerback Cormani McClain confirmed his commitment to the Hurricanes with reporters on Thursday afternoon during the Under Armour All-America Game media day availability.

The confirmation was McClain's lone comment before opting out of interviews.

McClain, the nation's No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall prospect according to the SI99, arrived for the All-America Game on Wednesday dressed out in orange and green Miami gear, another suggestion that he remains pledged to The U.

The Lakeland (Fla.) High product shocked the world by committing to Miami over Florida and Alabama on Oct. 27, however, he was the only Hurricanes commit to not sign with the program during the early signing period. He can not do so until National Signing Day on Feb. 1, 2023.

You can find McClain's All Hurricanes mini-scouting report below.

All Hurricanes scouting report: One of the nation's best overall players, McClain earned 57 offers during the recruiting process. He selected Miami over Florida and Alabama, citing his reason as comfort with Miami's coaching staff and players, as well as honoring his grandfather. With McClain's length and change of direction, he can be an immediate impact player and ball-hawk in the Canes' secondary. Few prep prospects will move on to the college ranks with as much expectation as McClain.

